DICT, LinkedIn collaborate for AI-powered PH workforce

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) undersecretary for ICT Industry Development Jocelle Batapa-Sigue met with LinkedIn global representatives to discuss collaboration opportunities aimed at enhancing the digital skills of the Filipino workforce.

Dave Woodward, vice president for international legal and Asia Pacific public policy, and Trisha Suresh, head of public policy for Southeast Asia at Linkedin, met with Batapa-Sigue last month to discuss the importance of digital inclusion and workforce upskilling to keep pace with technological advancements, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and cloud computing.

LinkedIn, which has a global membership of over one billion users, including 15 million members from the Philippines, shared insights on the evolving skills landscape and the critical need for AI talent to unlock the full economic potential of digital transformation.

“At LinkedIn, we believe that whole-of-society partnerships are essential for upskilling the workforce and driving economic growth. At our meeting with DICT undersecretary Batapa-Sigue, we reaffirmed our commitment to creating economic opportunities for every Filipino worker,” said Woodward.

“We explored ways to equip the workforce with digital skills necessary for an AI-powered world of work. Stronger public-private partnerships are crucial to ensuring that the young and dynamic Filipino workforce is prepared for the future.”

Suresh, meanwhile, said that since 2016, skills needed for any given job in the Philippines has changed by 37%.

“Generative AI is expected to further accelerate the pace of change. By 2030, skills needed for any given job in the Philippines would have changed by 67%.

She added: “Additionally, business leaders are seeking AI-skilled workers. According to the Microsoft-LinkedIn Work Trend Index 2024, 68% of business leaders surveyed in the Philippines would rather hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without. Investing in digital skilling programs is not just important — it is imperative to meet this growing demand.”

Batapa-Sigue said upskilling and reskilling the Filipino workforce is crucial in preparing our country for a more competitive and technology-driven future.

She highlighted the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act of 2022 (RA 11927), which focuses on providing the necessary infrastructure and collaborating with private stakeholders to undertake training initiatives.

The discussion also touched on LinkedIn’s role in offering online learning platforms that provide a wide range of courses in AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies, with the goal of supporting the growth of local enterprises such as Globe Telecom and Philippine Airlines.

In support of the DICT’s “Digital Cities and Ecosystems Initiative, the Office of the Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development (OUIID) will further collaborate with LinkedIn to organize a series of policy discussions titled “Philippines Future: Skills First,” which will bring together stakeholders from various sectors to foster knowledge-sharing and policy development.

This collaboration, Batapa-Sigue said, reinforces DICT’s mission to build a more digitally skilled and inclusive workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth across the country.