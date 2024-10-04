Maybank intros upgraded banking app in PH

Malaysian bank Maybank is “APPgrading” its Maybank2u (M2U) PH app to provide a new look and improved user experience.

Originally known as Malayan Banking Berhad, Maybank has expanded its presence in the Philippines over 27 years, with 60 branches, 15 lending centers, 9 Premier Wealth Centers, 9 branch lites, and one Islamic banking window.

Paolo Salcedo, virtual banking head of Maybank Philippines, noted that the original M2U PH app was introduced in 2014, pioneering mobile banking and enabling customers to conduct transactions without visiting a physical bank.

Salcedo emphasized that M2U has been Maybank’s way of humanizing financial services in the digital and physical (“phygital”) space.

The new M2U PH app has been redesigned to feature a new user interface (UI) design, making it easier for users to navigate through various banking services such as savings, fund transfers, and online transaction tracking.

Additionally, users can now rearrange task icons in the UI to prioritize frequently used features for quick access.

Users can also apply for Maybank’s iSave accounts and time deposit accounts entirely online. The iSave account is unique as it does not require an initial deposit or maintaining balance and allows unlimited free withdrawals from any ATM in the country.

The app also facilitates instant payments with various establishments and billers through partners like QR Ph, GCash, Smart, and Meralco.

Furthermore, the app supports online RFID loading by allowing users to make payments directly from their credit or debit accounts.

Maybank has also enhanced the app’s security with Secure2u, an in-app verification module that replaces the one-time pin (OTP) with device access authorization, securing the device’s credentials to the account.

Meanwhile, access to the M2U account can be done using a password, biometric reading, or the new pin module.

Patrick Dennis Solosa, president and CEO of Maybank Philippines, said the app’s new functionalities are just the beginning, with the bank introducing additional features in the upcoming months.

To access the new M2U PH app, users can download it from Google Play or the App Store and stay updated with Maybank’s website and social media accounts for promotions and further updates.