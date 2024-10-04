Shopee offers ‘3x money back guarantee’ against fake items  

For upcoming 10.10 Brands Festival, online shopping app Shopee is prioritizing product authenticity and quality on the platform by offering “100% Authentic or 3x Money Back Guarantee”.

Erin Tagudin, Shopee Philippines head of public relation and corporate affairs, said buyers who wish to avail this guarantee can simply show proof that the items they purchased from the Shopee Mall were counterfeits, and they would receive triple the purchase value.

To build trust between buyers and sellers, Shopee Mall, the go-to destination for brand favorites within the app, has undergone rigorous verifications to ensure that every product sold is 100% authentic.

Shopee is also extending the “Return & Refund” window from 7 days to 15 days, giving the buyers more time to inspect or test the items.

In addition to a revamped Shopee Mall interface, the 10.10 event will also include free shipping with no minimum spend amount, zero-percent interest on all items purchased with SPayLater, and an on-time delivery guarantee.

The Philippine e-commerce market is expected to grow at a 13.2% compound annual growth rate and reach $39 billion by 2028, according to analyst firm GlobalData. The categories fueling this growth are lifestyle items such as gadgets, makeup, fragrance, and fashion.

For the 10.10 Brands Festival, Shopee is highlighting four partner brands that fall within the data trends identified by GlobalData: Kiko Milano, L’Oreal, Puma, and Nintendo. These brands are offering up to a 50% discount on selected items on October 10th.