Converge ties up with Netflix to offer Internet, streaming bundle

Fiber Internet provider Converge ICT Solutions recently announced a new collaboration with Netflix to offer a new Converge Netflix Bundle wherein new and existing FiberX customers can avail both an Internet and Netflix plan, all in one.

The new offering aims to provide countless entertainment options and a better streaming experience for FiberX users.

The new Converge Netflix Bundle will include a boosted FiberX plan with 325 Mbps speeds for faster streaming, a Netflix subscription with a lock-in period of 36 months, a new WiFi-6 Next Gen Modem, and a Converge Xperience Box with Freemium Channels.

Aside from the easy set-up and unified billing, the new Converge Netflix Bundle will power subscribers with better entertainment options with access to both the sought-after Netflix favorites and the FiberX Internet of Converge.

Aside from the FiberX and Netflix plans, the bundle will also offer an additional Boost Mode, a new WiFi-6 Next Gen Modem, and a Converge Xperience Box with Freemium Channels.

The Converge Xperience Box is a Google-certified Android TV box that allows customers to download apps such as YouTube, Spotify, and streaming apps like Netflix. Aside from these, it will also allow customers to play games or access Google’s integrated assistant.

The Xperience Box can support 4K streaming, Wi-Fi, and already comes with the Freemium package, offering 15 free-to-air TV channels.

The Converge WiFi6 Next Gen Modem, another inclusion in this exclusive and all-in-one bundle, is a router that enables the efficient performance of networked devices in dense areas.

The new Converge Netflix Bundle starts at P1,798 per month, inclusive of a Converge FiberX plan with boosted speeds of 325 Mbps, a WiFi6 modem, a Converge Xperience Box, and a Basic Netflix subscription that can support one HD stream at a time.

Customers can avail of more premium bundles that can support multiple devices streaming at the same time and can offer additional Boost Modes with speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

For existing subscribers, the Converge Netflix Bundle is available as an exclusive add-on starting at P298 per month.