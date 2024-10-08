TikTok rolls out smart shopping initiative in PH

TikTok’s e-commerce subsidiary, TikTok Shop, has launched its new “#TikTokShopSMART” initiative aimed at alleviating the stress of holiday shopping.

The initiative is designed to complement existing guidelines for sellers, which include:

Policies which all products being sold through TikTok Shop, must adhere to;

A stringent verification process for the sellers to meet TikTok Shop’s standards;

Product transparency policy so shoppers may conduct their own research, and make sure they are getting what they expect;

And, a streamlined return and refund process for a smooth shopping experience.

The #TikTokShopSMART initiative encourages consumers to follow simple steps to ensure safe purchases:

S – spot the TikTok Shop Mall badge

M – make sure it’s certified

A – always read the deets (details)

R – read up on the return policy

T – trust your vibes

TikTok Shop said the initiative seeks to encourage users to share their own shopping tips, fostering a sense of community and mutual support on the platform.

Additionally, TikTok Shop Philippines marketing lead Franco Aligaen, highlighted the “Buy Local Shop Local” campaign, which showcases local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and brands to enhance the economic resilience of the country.

TikTok Shop Philippines marketing lead Franco Aligaen

In line with the campaign, the TikTok Shop media event held on Oct. 8 in Pasig featured a coffee-making masterclass conducted by TikTok barista Rizzo Tuazon.

Bea Bautista, head of communications for TikTok Philippines, emphasized that its primary goal is to empower consumers with knowledge and confidence to shop wisely on TikTok, particularly during the holiday season.

Throughout the last quarter of the year, TikTok Shop will be sharing tips, deals, and hidden gems to maximize the 10.10, 11.11, and 12.12 mega sales.