UP tops KPMG’s inaugural tech competition for students

A team from the University of the Philippines Diliman claimed the top prize in the first Academic Innovation Challenge (AIC) hosted by accounting and consulting firm KPMG in the Philippines during its recently concluded Innovation Summit.

The AIC, which attracted 57 participants from 15 colleges and universities across the country, sought to provide a platform for students to showcase their proficiency in data and analytics.

For their exceptional skills in harnessing the power of analytics to visualize data, the “Trial and Aaron” team from UP Diliman was proclaimed champion of the competition. Its team members were Kline Jeff Lepardo, Aaron Lowel Santomin, and Julienne Vinarao.

The insightful approach and technical prowess of “QWERTY” team from Far Eastern University Manila earned the second prize. The team members were Maria Heart La Fuente, Hershey Jone Edralin, and Jerica De Guzman.

Third place went to “APC JAM” team from Asia-Pacific College for their display of precision and innovation. The team was comprised of Adan Cabildo, Matthew Aaron Pinlac, and Jasper Daniel Abogado.

The criteria for this year’s AIC are: originality and creativity of presentation and dashboard (50%), design and code efficiency (30%), and presentation impact and clarity (20%).

KPMG in the Philippines Innovation Summit 2024 was supported by the following organizations: Analytics and AI Association of the Philippines, British Chamber of Commerce, Digital Pilipinas, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Filipina CEO Circle, Institute of Management Accountants, Management Association of the Philippines, and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.