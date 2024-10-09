Radenta ramps up efforts to take lead in AI transformation

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s premier solutions integrators, is now nearer than ever to reaching its goal of becoming a leader in ubiquitous IT transformations by adapting AI in the workplace.

The company is looking into how AI can help in marketing, sales, and other operations. Radenta sees AI as something that empowers rather than replaces employees.

There are efforts to see how AI can be integrated into the company’s very own cloud-based human resource platform HEMP or Human Empowerment Equals Happy Employees. HEMP is a seamless, customized, and scalable touch-of-a-button solution that offers HR and Payroll, Performance Assist, Employee Accounting, StaffHub and Biometrics Security.

From here on, the integration of AI in all Radenta solutions and technology implementations will be top of mind. An AI department is now in the works.

As an important step to move forward, Radenta recently invited Liza Adams, AI Advisor and Fractional CMO at GrowthPath Partners based in San Diego, California to hold a workshop for its company executives.

Adams is a well-established marketing leader with extensive experience in B2B marketing, particularly in the technology sector.

The workshop aimed to provide insights into the global impact of AI and its potential applications in the local context. It proved to be a valuable learning experience for the company’s leadership team.

One of the key takeaways from the workshop was the importance of diverse perspectives in developing AI solutions. The Radenta team, which includes members from various functions and backgrounds, found that their collective insights were crucial in understanding the nuances of AI and its potential applications in their work.

“The workshop highlighted the unique cultural context that influences AI adoption,” said Ana Grace Marcial, marketing director at Radenta.

“The Filipino values of teamwork and community resonated with our discussions on ethical AI, and we realized that these values could play a significant role in shaping the future of AI in the Philippines.”

In her talk “Applied AI: Elevating Marketing’s Strategic Value and Driving Growth,” Adams discussed how AI-driven market shifts are changing buyer behavior and expectations.

People now lean towards AI-based tools for online search that take away the clutter of the traditional channels. This means no more clicking on blue links, no ads, no pop-ups, no more choosing to accept or decline cookies, no scrolling through SEO copy, and, more importantly, no chance of being retargeted.

Gartner, a US technological research and consulting firm, predicts a 25-percent drop in traditional search by 2026 while Insight Partners, a global venture and private equity firm involved in technology, software and internet businesses, forecasts a 15-25 percent decrease in Web traffic due to AI search.

The use of AI, therefore, can no longer be overlooked. McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, says that using AI in sales and marketing could add $1.4 to $2.6 trillion in added business value.

A Harvard Business School Study cites that the use of AI results in 12.2 percent more completed tasks at 25.1-percent faster rate with 40-percent higher quality.

Adams offers three steps that companies wishing to accelerate AI adoption can follow. Inspire what is possible by a shift in thinking and having a guideline in responsible use of AI. Develop an AI strategic plan aligned to key business initiatives. Phase execution with AIOps and continue to innovate and learn.

“We were thrilled to have Liza share her expertise with us,” said Radenta president Randall Lozano. “Her insights on how AI is shaping industries worldwide were eye-opening, and we are excited to explore how we can leverage AI to drive innovation and growth here in the Philippines.”

Explore how AI can transform your business. Ask Radenta how. Call 09190774042, email [email protected] or log on to www.radenta.com.