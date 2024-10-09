UP to host AI-powered research confab on Oct. 24-25

The University of the Philippines (UP) will host an inaugural two-day conference highlighting the transformative potential of AI across critical sectors of Philippine society and economy.

“AI Horizons PH ’24: Conference on AI-Powered Research and Innovation” will be held on October 24 and 25, 2024 at the University of the Philippines BGC campus.

Attending will be leading experts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss cutting-edge AI applications in four crucial themes: food security (agriculture, livestock and fisheries), education and governance, materials and energy, and health and wellness.

“AI Horizons PH ’24 represents a pivotal moment for the Philippines in embracing the power of artificial intelligence,” UP president Angelo A. Jimenez underscored.

“This conference aligns with our administration’s key flagship programs, focusing on research and innovation, active and collaborative partnerships, and digital transformation.”

Key features of the conference include:

High-profile keynote speakers from government and industry, including Cabinet Secretaries and leading figures in AI innovation; Case studies showcasing real-world AI applications in critical sectors; Panel discussions featuring experts from academia, government, and private sector; and, Networking for collaboration among different stakeholders.

Expected to attend are more than 200 participants from various sectors, including the UP System and its constituent universities other higher education institutions, government agencies, private sector entities, and media.

“This conference is not just about showcasing technology; it’s about shaping the future of our nation,” said Dr. Gisela P. Concepcion, special adviser to the UP president on Research and Innovation.

“We’re bringing together the brightest minds to address some of our most pressing challenges using AI-driven solutions.”

The conference aims to:

Identify key research priorities and gaps in AI applications for the Philippines;

Develop policy recommendations for AI integration in research and innovation;

Foster new collaborative projects and partnerships; and,

Inspire the next generation of AI researchers and innovators.

Register now at https://ai-horizons.up.edu.ph/