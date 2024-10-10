Asus PH unveils its most powerful AI PC yet: Zenbook S 14

With AI still the raging trend in the tech industry, PC maker Asus has launched its most advanced Asus AI PC yet – the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406).

Crafted with innovative Ceraluminum, one of the industry’s strongest and most durable materials, the 14-inch Zenbook is both slim and light, measuring just 1.1 cm thin and weighing 1.2 kg.

The sleek design resists scratches and wear while maintaining a stylish, premium look. Available in Zumaia Gray, inspired by the cliffs in the north of Spain, it also features a unique geometric grille design for added aesthetic appeal and improved cooling.

Powered by the AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor and Intel Arc graphics, the Zenbook S 14 delivers up to 47 TOPS of AI performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and faster execution of AI-driven applications.

Its advanced CNC milling technology allows for the integration of an ultra-slim vapor chamber into a quiet cooling system, supporting up to 28W TDP with minimal noise, keeping the device cool even under heavy workloads.

With 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, users can expect fast performance and effortless multitasking, while the 72Wh battery ensures up to 27 hours of all-day productivity.

The dedicated Windows Copilot key and enlarged 16:10 touchpad offer intuitive control and more space for smart gesture controls.

The 3K 120Hz Asus Lumina OLED display and Harman Kardon-certified four-speaker system with Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive, multi-dimensional audiovisual experience.

In addition, the laptop’s touchscreen feature provides functional real estate.

The ultra-compact Zenbook S 14 features a full set of I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and an audio combo jack.

Security is powered by the Microsoft Pluton processor, which offers protected storage for authentication data via Windows passkeys, safeguarding users from cyber threats.

The AiSense IR camera enhances privacy and security with facial recognition, Adaptive Lock (which automatically locks the device when you step away), and Adaptive Dimming (which adjusts display brightness based on your presence).

Meanwhile, Asus also launched the ExpertBook P5 (P5405), which combines premium aluminum design with lightweight durability, meeting US MIL-STD 810H military standards while weighing just 1.29 kg.

Its thoughtful layout, including conveniently placed function keys and a spacious mouse area, optimizes productivity during video conferences and multitasking.

With the Asus ExpertCool thermal structure, it ensures consistent cooling and peak performance, even during extended use.

Designed for industry professionals, the ExpertBook P5 is a productivity powerhouse that boosts performance and empowers users to reach their full potential.

Continuing Asus’ commitment to sustainability, the ExpertBook P5 enhances circularity by 10% through Circular Transition Indicators (CTI), using recycled materials and a modular design to tackle e-waste.

It also features Asus AI ExpertMeet, an on-device AI assistant that transforms meetings with advanced features like AI Meeting Minutes, AI Translated Subtitles, and customizable watermarks for security.

The Zenbook S 14 is available for P109,995.00 in Asus Accredited Stores nationwide. It also comes with the Asus 4A Quality and Service Package, which includes a 2-year International Warranty.

Each purchase includes an exclusive Asus laptop sleeve, a lifetime subscription to Office Home 2024, 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic, and 1-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.