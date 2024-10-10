Honor Pad X8a tablet debuts in PH via Shopee 10.10 sale

Gadgets maker Honor has launched in the Philippines the Honor Pad X8a, a tablet with flagship-level features at an entry-level price, designed for school and office use.

The key features of the Honor Pad X8a:

Screen size: 11 inches

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Resolution: 1920 x 1200

Max. brightness: 400nits

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm

CPU: Octa-Core

GPU: Adreno610 1.11GHz

OS: MagicOS 8.0

Battery capacity: 8300mAh

Thickness: 7.25mm

Weight: 495g

The screen of the X8a has a 16.7 million color gamut, which when combined with the full high definition (FHD) resolution and high refresh rate, provides crisp colors and smooth graphics without any blur.

The screen also features an Ambient Light Eye Care feature and an E-Ink Mode to reduce eye fatigue and enhance user comfort in any lighting conditions, earning it the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification.

The powerful processor and high-quality screen allow smooth program operation, HD movie playback, and lag-free gaming.

The tablet’s larger 8300mAh battery enables longer usage, with up to 56 days of standby time, 57 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of FHD online video playback.

The MagicOS 8.0 in the X8a comes with “Smart Screen Split” and “App Extender” to facilitate multitasking by viewing multiple apps at the same time or splitting a single app into multiple windows.

The “Multi-Screen Collaboration” feature allows the tablet to connect to a phone and be used as a screen extension.

Physically, the X8a features a slim metal design for a secure grip and a matte metallic finish that gives it a sophisticated look and is resistant to smudging.

The lightweight design makes it easy to carry, and the screen size provides a good display without being too cumbersome.

The Honor Pad X8a has a retail price of P7,999 but is available for only P6,999 during the Shopee 10.10 sale. It is also available on SPaylater with a 0% interest installment for three months.