Accenture PH opens ‘Sustainability Hub’ to showcase dev’t goals 

Stressing that sustainability is an important force of change, Accenture Philippines has opened a “Sustainability Hub” in its Mandaluyong facility to showcase various initiatives that support its sustainability commitments.

Amabel Gatmaitan, Accenture’s corporate services and sustainability lead in the Philippines, said the hub also seeks to serve as a center where it can collaborate with its ecosystem partners to develop innovative solutions to address pressing climate change and sustainability challenges.

“Accenture believes that, just as the digital revolution transformed how we worked and lived, so too, will sustainability. For us at Accenture, sustainability is one of our biggest responsibilities – not just because it’s the right thing to do, but also because we recognize it as one of the most powerful forces of change in our generation,” Gatmaitan said.

“When we say sustainability is our responsibility, that encompasses environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, from transitioning to a zero-carbon economy, to inclusion and diversity to corporate citizenship — in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

One of the interesting exhibits in the Sustainability Hub is his map of tehe Philippines made up of discarded keyboards

Accenture noted that “sustainability” has moved from a mere buzzword into a standard measure of good corporate standing. In the Philippines, steps have been made to institutionalize sustainability reporting of listed companies as part of efforts to enhance the country’s competitiveness, attract more investments, and contribute to a greener future.

Every company faces a unique challenge in developing its ESG, management, and talent capabilities, it noted.

In an Accenture study, which looked into ESG compliance and reporting as a competitive advantage in business reinvention strategies, companies with strong ESG capabilities already consider sustainability as a significant value driver for their organizations.

Some of the recognitions received byAccenture Philippines for its sustainability efforts

Recently, Accenture and the UN Global Impact also came out with a study that encourages the private sector to lead with using technology such as Generative AI to accelerate their sustainability development goals.

The report calls on businesses to take bold, ambitious actions to bridge the gap between current efforts and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“These underscore the company’s commitment as a responsible client partner that embeds sustainability into every product and service offering and a responsible citizen that creates impact and provides solutions across all communities and environments the company operates in.

“By embedding sustainability in everything it does and everyone it works with, Accenture is able create both business value and sustainable impact, enabled by technology and human ingenuity,” it said.