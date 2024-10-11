Gov’t working with DLS-College of St. Benilde to develop P15-M anti-smishing tool

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said it collaborating with De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to create a new tool to detect and suppress smishing.

The P15-million research project titled, “Behavioral Biometrics and Content Analysis: A Multi-Pronged Machine Learning Approach to Thwarting SMS Phishing (Smishing)”, is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Based on the project description, the objective is to develop machine learning (ML) algorithms that can analyze patterns, such as typing dynamics and touchscreen interaction, to detect anomalies that may indicate a smishing attempt.

“With the ML continuously learning and updating user profiles based on the analyzed behavior patterns, ML models can adapt to evolving tactics and strategies of smishing activities,” it states.

The project will also involve integration of natural language processing (NLP), a branch of artificial intelligence (AI), that can be used to analyze the content of SMS messages to identify phishing attempts that may lead to fraudulent activities and identity theft.

“ML models can be trained on labeled datasets of phishing and legitimate messages to learn patterns and features that distinguish between the two,” the proposal states.

CICC executive director Alexander K. Ramos said smishing continues to be a major concern in the Philippines. “We need new capstone projects like this with DLSU to help CICC in the prevention and suppression of cybercrime,” he said.

Ramos emphasized that other law enforcement agencies and cyber security professionals will also benefit from the research project.

Smishing is a cybercrime where attackers use deceptive messages to trick victims into disclosing sensitive information, downloading malware or visiting malicious websites.

Among the most common types of smishing include bank fraud alert, missed delivery notification, account verification, tech company support and winning in a lottery or other contests.