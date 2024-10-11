Power Mac Center dangles deals for iPhone 16 pre-orders

Power Mac Center (PMC) is once again offering deals that make the new iPhone 16, which will become available for purchase on Oct. 18.

For starters, customers have various convenient options to pre-order: in-store at any of the over 120 PMC or The Loop branches, online via the Web Store or The Loop Shopee Mall, and the SM Malls Online app.

Pre-orders will end on Oct. 16, 2024 at 11:59 PM for online platforms, and on Oct. 17, 2024 once mall closes (for in-store pre-orders).

“This year’s new iPhone launch is even more extra because our strong presence in the provinces has allowed us to bring the excitement of the midnight launch to our loyal customers outside the metro. Now, they can pre-order to secure their preferred iPhone 16 device and get them the moment they hit stores. Our midnight launch will happen simultaneously in four PMC locations,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for marketing and product management.

Customers of the Web Store can get up to P10,000 off on any iPhone 16 series device when paid using non-installment modes of payment.

In-store customers can choose to pay via non-installment modes or credit card installments of three months only in order to get up to P10,000 off SRP.

Enjoy the free Before Anything Else Dual Port 30W Wall Charger at all Power Mac Center and The Loop stores including Web Store, Lazada, Shopee, and SM Malls Online. You can also take a 30% discount on participating Apple and non-Apple accessories.

Above offers are valid for all iPhone 16 series pre-orders made from Oct. 10-17, 2024 and launch weekend purchases from Oct. 18-20, 2024 for walk-in clients.

Device trade-in is also available, with exclusive offers from Oct. 10-31, 2024. Get up to P54,700 trade-in value when you trade in a previous iPhone 15 device or up to P1,000 extra trade-in value when you trade in your previous iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or iPhone 11 device and purchase any iPhone 16 model.

PMC’s official service arm, Mobile Care, is giving customers extra one year of unlimited diagnosis when they purchase the new iPhone 16.

Official training arm Basecamp, meanwhile, will provide complimentary training by its Apple Certified Trainers for iPhone 16 customers.

On top of the available payment methods and offers, customers who are members of PMC’s loyalty program “1 Infinite” can use their points to pay for purchases (1 point = P1).

For the full pre-order mechanics and list of 16 Treats from Power Mac Center for iPhone 16, visit this link.

The new iPhone 16 series will be launched at midnight of Oct. 18 in four key PMC locations: Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and SM Lanang Premier in Davao.

Power Mac Center customers can be among the first to experience the latest iPhone as 30 stores nationwide will open at 12:01 AM on Oct. 18.

As a special treat to loyal customers for the past three decades, PMC is holding its “Miles and Milestones: The 30th Anniversary Raffle” promo.

All pre-orders and purchases of the iPhone 16 are qualified to earn entries for a chance to win a brand new BYD ATTO 3 Dynamic Electric Vehicle and other prizes.

Simply sign up for membership to 1 Infinite, in-store, or via this link. Once confirmed, make a minimum single-receipt purchase of at least P30,000 until Dec. 31, 2024.