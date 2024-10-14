BLOG | Unlocking human potential starts with trust

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, it is crucial for us to ensure that its positive impact is realized across organizations and communities worldwide.

At Microsoft, we are dedicated to helping our customers use and build AI that is trustworthy — AI that is secure, safe, and private.

Our commitment to Trustworthy AI is reflected in our industry-leading technology designed to protect customers and developers at every layer.

Today, we are excited to announce new product capabilities that further enhance the security, safety, and privacy of AI systems.

Security

Security is our top priority at Microsoft. Our expanded Secure Future Initiative (SFI) underscores our company-wide commitment to making our customers more secure.

This week, we released our first SFI Progress Report, which highlights updates across culture, governance, technology, and operations.

These updates are guided by three principles: secure by design, secure by default, and secure operations.

In addition to our existing offerings like Microsoft Defender and Purview, we are introducing new capabilities to support proactive risk assessments through evaluations in Azure AI Studio.

Furthermore, Microsoft 365 Copilot will soon provide transparency into Web queries, helping admins and users understand how Web search enhances Copilot responses.

Our security capabilities are already benefiting customers. For instance, Cummins, a company known for its engine manufacturing and clean energy technologies, uses Microsoft Purview to strengthen data security and governance.

EPAM Systems, a software engineering and business consulting company, deployed Microsoft 365 Copilot for 300 users due to the robust data protection it offers.

Safety

Microsoft’s Responsible AI principles, established in 2018, guide our efforts to build and deploy AI safely.

These principles ensure that our systems are built, tested, and monitored to avoid harmful content, bias, misuse, and other risks.

We have made significant investments in governance structures, policies, tools, and processes to uphold these principles.

Today, we are introducing new capabilities to help customers mitigate AI risks. These include a correction capability in Microsoft Azure AI Content Safety to fix hallucination issues in real time, and embedded content safety for on-device scenarios where cloud connectivity might be intermittent.

Additionally, protected material detection for code helps developers explore public source code responsibly.

Customers like Unity and ASOS are already leveraging these solutions to build secure and trustworthy AI applications.

Privacy

Data privacy is a foundational aspect of AI at Microsoft. We prioritize customer data protection through long-standing privacy principles, including user control, transparency, and legal protections.

Today, we are announcing confidential inferencing in Azure OpenAI Service Whisper model for end-to-end privacy in generative AI applications.

Additionally, the general availability of Azure Confidential VMs with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs allows customers to secure data directly on the GPU.

These advancements are attracting interest from customers like F5 and the Royal Bank of Canada, who are using confidential computing to build advanced AI-powered security solutions while ensuring data confidentiality.

Harnessing Trustworthy AI in the Philippines

In the Philippines, the integration of trustworthy AI can revolutionize various sectors, driving significant advancements in education, business, and government.

The education sector stands to benefit immensely from AI-driven tools that ensure safe and effective learning environments. AI can personalize learning experiences, provide real-time feedback, and assist teachers by automating administrative tasks.

This can help bridge the gap in remote learning, ensuring that students in rural areas have access to quality education.

Local businesses can leverage AI to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. AI can analyze customer data to provide personalized recommendations, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

In the financial sector, AI can enhance fraud detection and streamline processes such as loan approvals and customer service.

The Philippine government’s focus on digital transformation can be significantly bolstered by integrating AI solutions that adhere to Microsoft’s principles of security, safety, and privacy.

AI can improve public services by automating routine tasks, reducing bureaucratic delays, and enhancing decision-making processes, ultimately contributing to the overall development and progress of the country.

Achieving more with Trustworthy AI

We all need and expect AI we can trust. We have seen what is possible when people are empowered to use AI in a trusted way, from enriching employee experiences and reshaping business processes to reinventing customer engagement and reimagining our everyday lives.

With new capabilities that improve security, safety, and privacy, we continue to enable customers to use and build trustworthy AI solutions that help every person and organization on the planet achieve more.

The author is the chief executive officer of Microsoft Philippines