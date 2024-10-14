BPI offers theatre discount for ‘Request sa Radyo’

The Philippine theater scene is set to become even more thrilling this October as internationally acclaimed Filipina artists Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon return to the stage to star in the upcoming wordless play “Request sa Radyo”.

“Request sa Radyo”, a Filipino adaptation of Franz Xaver Kroetz’s theatrical piece “Wunschkonzert/Request Program”, is a powerful exploration of isolation and human behavior.

It depicts the quiet, solitary life of a Filipina caregiver working abroad and her profound yearning for connection through her meticulous evening routine.

This unique theatrical experience uses silence to turn mundane into the extraordinary and prompt the audience to reflect on the depths of solitude after the performance.

To further delight theater enthusiasts, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the official bank partner of Request sa Radyo, offers its BPI Preferred and Gold Clients and BPI and Robinsons Bank Cardholders first access to tickets.

BPI encourages playgoers to use their BPI Credit Cards to get a 10% discount on merchandise and food purchases from any restaurants and concession stands inside the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. The offer is valid throughout the show schedule.

“This offer is a gift for our valued clients. It is a testament to how BPI is customer-obsessed, as we continue to look for offers and experiences tailored to our clients’ lifestyles. We want to ensure our clients make their spend more rewarding with BPI,” said Jenny Lacerna, head of mass retail, at BPI.

“Request sa Radyo” is produced by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia, and Christopher Mohnani.