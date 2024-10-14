DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Building a career in cybersecurity

Recently, I had the privilege of being invited to speak to a group of senior high school students about one of the most exciting and critical careers of the future — cybersecurity.

As technology becomes more integrated into our daily lives, the demand for skilled professionals who can protect our data and systems from cyberattacks is growing at an incredible rate.

This isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity, and it’s opening up a world of opportunities for young people like you.

Cybersecurity may sound like a complex or even distant concept, but it’s something that affects all of us every day.

Whether you’re scrolling through social media, banking online, or playing games, cybersecurity experts work behind the scenes to keep you and your data safe.

For those considering their future careers, this is a field that offers both excitement and the chance to make a real difference in the world.

What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity refers to the practice of defending computers, servers, networks, and data from malicious attacks.

Think about it — every time you use your phone, log in to an app or pay for something online, there are layers of security protecting you from cybercriminals.

These protections come from cybersecurity experts working behind the scenes to prevent data theft, fraud, and even large-scale cyberattacks that could disrupt entire countries.

According to the 2024 Appdome Philippines Mobile Consumer Survey, 45.3% of Filipinos have experienced or know someone who has experienced cyber-attacks or mobile fraud. This data highlights a growing need for better cybersecurity measures in both personal and public spheres.

However, it’s important to note that these statistics primarily reflect consumer experiences with mobile fraud, not the full range of cybercrime.

Why cybersecurity is important

As more people come online and more services become digital, the risks of cyberattacks grow exponentially. Without cybersecurity, industries such as healthcare, finance, education, and even government institutions would be vulnerable to attack, leading to potentially catastrophic consequences.

In a world where hackers can infiltrate systems, steal identities, or shut down services, cybersecurity professionals play a vital role in maintaining national security. Cybersecurity is not only about protecting apps and websites but also defending critical infrastructure.

The Appdome survey revealed that 87.5% of Filipinos demand preemptive fraud protection, highlighting how much consumers value security before any attack occurs. This isn’t just a tech issue; it affects national security, as cyberattacks can target power grids, healthcare facilities, and even government agencies.

It is important to understand that cybersecurity spans multiple sectors — from business and finance to defense and healthcare.

You might think cybersecurity only affects big corporations or governments, but it’s something that impacts you every day.

Every time you scroll through your social media feed, log in to a game, or purchase something online, cybersecurity measures are there to protect your information. Apps you use regularly like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram all have security systems in place to prevent hackers from stealing your data.

With Filipinos increasingly using mobile apps and online platforms, the Appdome survey noted that 99.6% of Filipinos value data privacy, ranking it as critically important.

Businesses are now expected to invest heavily in cybersecurity measures to maintain consumer trust, and this opens up new opportunities for cybersecurity experts to help companies meet these expectations.

Skills needed for career in cybersecurity

One of the best things about a career in cybersecurity is that you don’t need to be a computer genius or hacker to get started.

Cybersecurity is fundamentally about problem-solving, whether it’s figuring out how to prevent a cyberattack or finding ways to stop it while it’s happening.

Being able to think critically and solve problems creatively is one of the most valuable skills in the field.

Attention to detail is also crucial. Even a small vulnerability can lead to a major security breach, so cybersecurity professionals need to be precise in their work.

Communication is another essential skill, as professionals often need to explain technical issues to people who aren’t familiar with the technology. Curiosity and a willingness to learn are also key.

Technology is always evolving, and cybersecurity experts must stay ahead of the latest trends and threats to keep systems safe.

Cybersecurity offers a wide range of career paths. You could become an ethical hacker, finding vulnerabilities in systems by attempting to hack into them — legally, of course.

Another path is to become a security analyst, monitoring networks and systems for unusual activity and working to prevent breaches before they cause damage.

If you enjoy problem-solving in fast-paced environments, a career as an incident responder might be ideal. Incident responders are the first to react when a breach happens, working quickly to contain the damage and prevent further harm.

Cryptography is another exciting field, where you can create complex codes that protect sensitive information, from private communications to military data.

These are just a few examples of the many opportunities in cybersecurity. The demand for professionals in this field is enormous, and the job market is expected to keep growing.

By 2025, there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide, offering a stable and rewarding career path for those willing to invest in learning and development.

If you’re interested in starting a career in cybersecurity, there are plenty of ways to begin your journey. Start by focusing on subjects like computer science and mathematics, which provide a strong foundation.

You can also develop your communication skills, which will help you explain technical concepts to non-technical people.

After high school, pursuing a degree in computer science, information technology, or specialized cybersecurity courses will prepare you for a career in the field.

You can also boost your qualifications with certifications like CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), or Cisco’s CCNA, which are recognized by employers around the world.

However, while certifications are important, experience is equally valuable. Real-world practice, internships, and hands-on training are critical to developing the skills you’ll need to succeed.

As more businesses go digital and mobile app usage increases, companies and government agencies are investing heavily in cybersecurity.

The Appdome survey shows that 77.5% of Filipinos have deleted apps due to security concerns, signaling a massive demand for better security practices.

For Filipinos interested in this field, this trend offers a tremendous opportunity. Whether you want to work in the private sector, for the government, or even start your own cybersecurity business, the future is bright.

Cybersecurity is not just about securing networks; it’s about protecting people and systems that impact millions of lives. It’s also a field that offers strong job security, excellent pay, and the chance to work on some of the most important issues of the digital age.

While cybersecurity is a fast-growing field with high demand, it’s important to recognize that success in this area requires continuous learning, hands-on experience, and specialized certifications.

From internships to real-world problem-solving, building a career in cybersecurity is both challenging and rewarding.