SC chief: AI can assist judges but cautions overreliance on tech

Supreme Court (SC) chief justice Alexander G. Gesmundo emphasized the transformative role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in reshaping the judicial landscape, as he spoke before his fellow judiciary leaders on Oct. 12, 2024 at the 19th Conference of Chief Justices of Asia and the Pacific held from Oct. 11 to 14, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The biennial gathering brings together judiciary leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss critical issues facing justice systems today, particularly in the context of global challenges and technological advancements.

Speaking on the Regulation of the Legal Profession and the Education of Lawyers in an Era of Artificial Intelligence, Gesmundo highlighted both the opportunities and challenges AI presents to deliver justice efficiently.

He also underscored the moral responsibility of judiciary leaders to guide their institutions through these rapid technological changes.

Gesmundo discussed the significant potential of AI to assist judges in streamlining administrative tasks, expediting legal research, and predicting judicial outcomes.

Citing examples from foreign jurisdictions, he noted that AI is already used in courts for tasks such as examining evidence and preparing case files.

He also discussed the Philippine Supreme Court’s innovations under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), its five-year reform agenda which incorporates AI-driven programs in court processes to improve efficiency and access to justice.

However, the SC chief also cautioned against overreliance on AI. He argued that while AI can enhance judicial processes, it lacks essential human qualities like empathy, ethical discretion, and the ability to adapt to societal changes – elements crucial for ensuring that justice is not only administered efficiently but also fairly and compassionately.

Gesmundo stressed that AI should support judicial efficiency but never replace the human elements of justice.

He said, “Courts should still be populated with human judges if we are to expect that empathy and compassion would still go into the consideration of granting equitable remedies.”

Gesmundo concluded by emphasizing the courts’ role in ensuring that AI remains a tool for judicial efficiency without compromising the integrity and human-centric nature of justice.