First Philippine Industrial Park taps Converge for broadband connectivity

Lopez-led First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) has signed up Converge ICT to deliver broadband connectivity solutions to the industrial park’s 600-hectare hub.

First Philippine Holdings (FPH) chairman and CEO Federico R. Lopez and Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy inked the contract signing ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Rockwell Business Center in Ortigas, Pasig City.

Under the deal, Converge will leverage FPIP’s dark fiber infrastructure to provide connectivity to the industrial park’s over 150 locators and more than 70,000 locator-employees.

In 2023, FPIP established a shared infrastructure by investing in a dark fiber facility, enabling them to maximize their existing underground infrastructure, facilitate faster deployment of fiber Internet services for their locators, and offer more affordable interconnection fees. It also allowed them to offer their locators greater flexibility in choosing their Internet service provider.

“Industrial parks such as FPIP, whose main clientele are multinationals, are major engines of economic growth not just for Calabarzon but for the entire country. This is the reason why these economic zones must be state-of-the-art and second to none: these are crucial in bringing in foreign investments. Converge is proud to be one of the chosen providers of connectivity in this world-class industrial park, where we believe we can add even more to their competitive edge,” said Uy.

“We recognize the critical role that advanced connectivity solutions play in the day-to-day operations of FPIP locators. That is why we are committed to investing in robust digital infrastructures and cutting-edge connectivity. We are confident that Converge will deliver these crucial services to FPIP, which will foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive growth for the locators within the industrial park,” said Lopez.

The commercial agreement with FPIP is the first major project under the newly formed Converge Global Business Group, which is dedicated to providing high-speed connectivity and technology solutions for enterprises across the Philippines and beyond.

It will also include digital transformation services, enabling the businesses within FPIP to adopt next-generation technologies, including cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, and digital collaboration tools. This holistic approach to connectivity will further strengthen FPIP’s position as a premier manufacturing hub of choice in the Philippines and across the Asia-Pacific region.

FPIP is one of the leading and fastest-growing industrial parks in the country. Established in 1996, it is host to domestic and export-oriented global manufacturing leaders in diverse sectors, including Canon Business Machines, Collins Aerospace, Dyson, Honda Philippines, and Nestle Philippines.