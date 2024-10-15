Online game Daily Fantasy partners with MPBL for ‘unique’ basketball experience

Online game Daily Fantasy is bringing the excitement of fantasy sports gaming to the Philippines by partnering with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) to enhance the experience for both gamers and basketball fans.

To play the Daily Fantasy game, players can create an account on the website and complete the verification process. Once signed in, players can choose a sport — basketball, football, or cricket — select a scheduled game, and start assembling their own fantasy team from the roster of athletes in that game.

Points are awarded to the chosen fantasy athletes based on their actual performance in the game. The Daily Fantasy player whose team earns the most points wins for that particular game.

The points earned by the actual athletes are recorded and added to the players’ scores on the site, helping them research specific teams or athletes and create a winning team.

To participate in games, players use the in-game currency “Ruby,” with 100 rubies given for free upon signing up. Rubies can also be earned in each match, depending on the points gained by the fantasy team. There are also daily tasks available to earn rubies for free.

Serious players can use real currency to join a match and earn cash in return. Free-to-play (FTP) players can also join by using the rubies earned, at a rate of 500 rubies for P1. Game entry values range from P10 to P1,000 for actual currency and 5 rubies to 1,000 rubies for FTP.

The addition of MPBL teams and athletes makes Daily Fantasy more appealing to local players, who can closely follow their favorites by watching the games.

Carlos Molina, Daily Fantasy marketing manager, stated: “We aim not only to provide our users with more ways to enjoy local sports but also to enhance the experience for loyal MPBL fans and create a deeper connection to the league.”

Currently, Daily Fantasy offers only three sports — basketball, football, and cricket — but Molina they plan to add more sports, leagues, and games in the future.

The game operates under strict data privacy standards and Pagcor supervision. All players, both FTP and paying, must be over the age of 21 and must not hold a public office.