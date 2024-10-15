PH still top nation with most tech exports as percentage of total trade

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the Philippines remains the leading country globally in terms of having the most technology exports as a percentage of total trade particularly in computers, scientific instruments, and electrical machinery.

“This advancement reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and enhancing our competitiveness in domestic and global markets. Our focus remains on making innovation a key driver of sustainable economic growth that benefits every Filipino,” said NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

The Philippines ranks 14th in creative goods, which include design, fashion, and film, and 19th in exports of ICT services as the country holds the 34th position in global brand value and 35th in intangible asset intensity, underscoring its growing presence in international markets, said Balisacan.

In the Innovation Inputs sub-index, the Philippines improved its ranking to 67th place from 69th in 2023, driven by strong performances across various areas.

Highlighting its expanding economic potential, the country ranks 4th globally in high-tech imports as a percentage of total trade, 32nd in energy efficiency measured as GDP per unit of energy use, and 28th in domestic market scale.

However, Balisacan stressed the need for the Philippines to continue to invest in research and development (R&D), human capital, and digital infrastructure to tackle persistent challenges that could impede its sustained progress.

“These challenges include human capital and research, where the country ranks 86th in the number of researchers per million population and 108th in the pupil-teacher ratio for secondary education. In terms of infrastructure, the Philippines is ranked 105th in ICT access, and Knowledge Creation, it holds the 94th spot for PCT patents,” Balisacan added.

The National Innovation Council (NIC) is implementing key initiatives outlined in the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023-2032. One of these initiatives is the third cycle of the Innovation Fund, amounting to P100 million, to support projects in various priority areas.

NEDA said the Philippines climbed three notches to 53rd out of 133 economies in the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII), driven by concerted efforts to advance and strengthen innovation as a key driver of progress.