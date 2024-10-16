GCash expands cross-border payment in more countries via Alipay+

E-wallet operator GCash is expanding its cross-border mobile payment partnership with Ant International through Alipay+.

The partnership enables the convenience of GCash’s Scan-to-Pay feature most recently in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, and the UAE at select Alipay+-enabled stores, bringing the total number of markets to more than 45.

Through this partnership, Filipinos traveling to China can enjoy the convenience of GCash’s Scan-to-Pay feature and seamless transactions with no service fees and low foreign exchange rates.

With Alipay+ available to over 80 million merchants in the Chinese mainland, GCash users will be able to make the most of their trip by saving with each transaction.

Some partners in the Chinese capital of Beijing and the cosmopolitan hub of Shanghai include Shangri-La Hotels, Haidilao Hot Pot, Coucou Hot Pot, Dada Le Restaurant, KFC, McDonald’s and other coffee and tea shops, convenience stores, and retail outlets.

China is one of the top cashless economies in the world, and navigating the country as a Filipino is made easier with GCash.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong, a city known for its unique blend of urban and natural landscapes, is also among the destinations where GCash users can now enjoy cashless transactions.

The use of GCash at Alipay+-enabled stores includes iconic attractions such as Ocean Park and Ngong Ping 360.

With GCash’s cashless payment feature, Filipino tourists can also explore Hong Kong, Macao, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand and other markets.

Partner merchants include Sands Resorts Macao, Wynn Resorts, Duty-Free Americas, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, and McDonald’s in Macao.

In the UAE, GCash payments are accepted at Dubai Duty-Free, Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates, Wemart, and Abu Dhabi taxis.

In Thailand, Alipay+ is accepted at more than 400,000 stores and users can transact at merchants such as Central Retail, The Mall Group, King Power Mahanakhon, and Jim Thompson House Museum.

To pay at partner merchants, users simply need to look for the Alipay+ logo at checkout, open the GCash app, select the QR or PayQR button, and either scan the merchant’s QR code or generate an Alipay+ QR code for the merchant to scan. Then, confirm the amount and click Pay to complete the transaction.