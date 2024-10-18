Digimap ties up with Home Credit to launch iPhone 16

Showing the enduring allure of the iPhone, hundreds trooped to the One Ayala building in Makati City on Wednesday midnight, Oct. 17, to witness the launch of the iPhone 16.

Local Apple reseller Digimap partnered with financing firm Home Credit to offer exclusive deals to make the premium-priced smartphone more affordable for everyone.

The new iPhone model has 4 variants: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, each with different features:

All of the variants are now available at Digimap, with the following Home Credit options:

The prices specified by Home Credit are for cash payments and are available from Oct. 10 to 20. In addition to Home Credit, Digimap’s bank partners also have promotional offers for the iPhone 16 series, including:

Metrobank – offers cash price installments for 3, 6, and 24 months, from October 18 to 20

PNB – offers cash price installments for 3 and 6 months, or cash rebates up to P8,000, from October 10 to 22

Security Bank – offers up to P4,000 cash back for 12 and 24 months installments, only for October 18 and limited for the first 80 buyers

BPI – offers cash price installments for 12 and 24 months, at 0% interest, from October 10 to 21

Union Bank – offers cash price installments for 3 and 6 months