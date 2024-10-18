Epson PH debuts SureColor SC-S80670 for indoor advertising solutions

Tech giant Epson has introduced in the Philippines the Epson SureColor SC-S80670, an eco-solvent printer for indoor signages at malls, events, and exhibitions.

The Epson SureColor SC-S80670 offers a wide color gamut and competitive cost per print, as well as sustainable features that minimize the environmental impact associated with producing indoor advertising materials.

“As the commercial and retail landscape becomes more dynamic, companies are increasing their presence through advertising. Epson is ready to meet demand as a printing giant as we constantly drive business growth for companies of all sizes — all while remaining sustainable and mindful of our impact to the environment and society,” Epson Philippines president and director Masako Kusama said.

The SC-S80670 has the following capabilities:

• Built for demanding production, the SC-S80670 can run 20 hours of continuous unattended printing with a heatless system. Turnaround times are also faster due to instant lamination and automated maintenance such as the precision media feeding and take-up system, eliminating the need for buckling and skewing.

• Epson’s high volume 1.5-Litre bulk-ink packs also offers 2x the capacity compared to other printers, which means fewer ink replacements.

• The SC-S80670 can handle the sensitive aspects of color reproduction and consistency. It uses Epson’s UltraChrome GS3 eco-solvent ink technology with a 10-color configuration, including dedicated red and grey inks, capturing all shades, hues, and skin colors accurately and with superior image quality.

• The printer’s advanced ink technology is also formulated with specialized pigments that resist fading due to prolonged UV exposure, ensuring that the advertisement retains its quality through time.

Meanwhile, through the SC-S80670, businesses reduce the environmental impact associated with printing signages and ads.

The production of both indoor and outdoor advertisements involves volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are harmful to health and air quality.

However, UltraChrome GS3 inks contain significantly fewer VOCs than traditional solvent-based inks, making Epson the more sustainable choice.

“With Epson, you can make a colorful and creative statement for your brand while staying green and sustainable,” Kusama said. “With our standing as a trusted partner for printing businesses, we communicate excellence and sustainability for the companies that choose us.”