EU, PH mark milestone with unveiling of Copernicus Data Center

The European Union (EU), the European Space Agency (ESA), the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) celebrated an important EU Global Gateway milestone on Thursday, Oct. 17 — the unveiling of the Copernicus Data Center.

The project will be the first Copernicus Earth observation data storing and processing facility in Asia and is part of the National Copernicus Capacity Support Action Program for the Philippines (CopPhil).

The partners came together at the PhilSA headquarters in Quezon City for a “First Light” ceremony, referring to the first moment the Copernicus Data Center captures the Earth observation images of the Philippines through European satellites.

PSA director general Dr. Joel Joseph Marciano, Jr. highlighted how CopPhil and the data center, “boosts the domestic space value chain and ecosystem, particularly by enhancing access, infrastructure, and the capacity for generating value-added, impactful products and services from space data in the country and the larger region.”

DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., underlined that the science agency is unwavering in its support for the CopPhil program, leveraging its extensive expertise in Digital Connectivity, Computing, and Remote Sensing Applications.

“DOST is committed to sharing knowledge and data to foster collaboration across sectors, ensuring that scientific advancements benefit all stakeholders. This dedication not only enhances the programme’s effectiveness but also reinforces DOST’s role as a leader in driving innovation for national development”, he said.

Being the first country in Asia with this singular data center, hosted locally by PhilSA, positions the Philippines as a central hub for Earth observation in South-East Asia.

“The EU-Philippines quality partnership is about harnessing modern infrastructure and space technology for sustainable development”, said Massimo Santoro, ambassador of the European Union to the Philippines.

“It is at the heart of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. This makes the Philippines one of the most important and pioneering partners for the EU in Earth observation and space cooperation. “

The currently operational data center starts with pilot services tailored to the Philippine environment and the needs of local authorities. The pilot services range from land cover mapping to ground movement and marine environment monitoring.

During the event, the ESA shed light on a special pilot service on ground movement, explaining how the Copernicus satellites — Sentinels — produce information on when and how hazards such as landslides, ground subsidence, volcanic activity or earthquakes occur to prepare for evacuation and reduce damages.

Copernicus services can support both public authorities in designing policies or responding to calamities, as well as the private sector in applications such as sustainable tourism or smart agriculture.

There is potential to expand the use Copernicus data set up and lessons learned in the Philippines to other countries in the region, offering solutions that benefit the entire Asean community.