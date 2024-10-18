Viber expands Asia Pacific operations with new PH office

Messaging app Viber has officially opened its new office in the Philippines, marking a milestone for the company as it broadens its presence and increases activities in the Asia Pacific region.

The new hub is a major indication of how Viber, which is part of Rakuten Group Inc., intends to expand its investments and operations in the market.

Located in the bustling Bonifacio Global City, the new office aims to foster a culture of creativity and innovation and is designed to facilitate collaboration and growth for the local key business units.

David Tse, senior director for Asia Pacific at Viber, shared that the opening of the new office is part of the goal to support the growth of the region.

“Rakuten Viber is evolving into the next stage. We are adding more features to meet the growing needs of our users, both individuals and businesses. This is an essential part of our growth strategy as a true super app in the Philippines,” said Tse.

Viber has consistently extended its features and services in the Philippines, from channels promoting small businesses to enabling artists to engage with fans via the Backstage Pass Channel.

The app also offers useful productivity tools such as the AI Chat Summarizer and Folders to organize chats, on top of business toolkits for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME).

Tse added, “The Philippine market has absolutely evolved for Viber. This would not be possible without each and every person comprising the Viber team in the country. We will continue to expand headcount, and are building a truly great team here. I’m happy to see their passion and dedication in providing more innovative solutions and services that will enhance the lives of our Filipino users.”