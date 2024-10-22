Visa cards now accepted on modern jeepneys in Bacolod

Digital payments firm Visa has partnered with transit mobility solutions provider Good Transport Solutions Inc. (GTSI) and payment service provider GHL to enable the use of Visa cards for payments on modern jeepneys in Bacolod City.

This marks Visa’s second transit project in the Philippines, following its first transit project launch in Cebu.

Visa unveiled the initiative during the annual MassKara Festival, together with representatives from GTSI, GHL, and EastWest Bank, featuring 45 modern jeepneys equipped with Visa payment terminals.

Passengers can now use cashless transactions by tapping their Visa cards. The modern jeepneys also feature bus wraps promoting the EastWest Pay app, allowing users to link their EastWest Visa credit cards to Android smartphones for easy tap-to-pay purchases.

“We are thrilled to launch our second transit project in Bacolod City. This initiative aims to enhance travel experiences for commuters and tourists by providing more payment options. Visa is committed to improving payments in transit services, especially with the crucial role that transit plays in everyone’s daily lives,” said Jeff Navarro, country manager for Visa Philippines.

“By enabling contactless payments, we are establishing a seamless, cross-border travel experience with a unified digital payment solution. This project aligns with Visa’s goal of fostering a cashless, digitally empowered ecosystem and driving innovation in transit solutions in the Philippines.”

A YouGov survey commissioned by Visa revealed that 67% of Filipinos are more likely to obtain a contactless card if it can be used for transport.

Visa has launched over 100 urban mobility projects across Asia Pacific, including cities like Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney.

Visa said the Bacolod City project signifies its commitment to enhancing transit services in the Philippines, with plans to expand further.

Bacolod City experienced a 26% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals from January to December 2023, according to the Bacolod City Tourism Office.

Complementing this growth, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed a P34.3-million project to improve Hernaez (Libertad) Street, enhancing safety and accessibility.

Alywin “Mia” P. Tamayo, SVP and head of credit cards business at EastWest Bank, said: “EastWest Bank, in partnership with Visa, is excited to promote the EastWest Pay app on Bacolod City’s modern jeepneys. Our app enables cashless and contactless transactions with a simple smartphone tap, blending the benefits of a credit card and a mobile wallet while enhancing security with biometrics and tokenization. We believe our fintech innovations are essential for economic growth and improving customer experience, particularly with this new transit project in Bacolod City.”

According to Visa’s 2023 Global Urban Mobility Study, 96% of Asia Pacific commuters expect contactless payment options in public transit, which simplifies fare payment and boosts public transportation usage.