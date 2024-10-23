Agora taps OpenAI to enable real-time conversational AI

Agora, a platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced the launch of its Conversational AI SDK, integrated with OpenAI’s Realtime API to allow developers to bring voice-driven AI experiences to any app.

The integration lets developers build conversational AI for a range of use cases and provide users with a more natural way to interact with AI than ever before.

“Real-time conversational AI is the next step in helping consumers and organizations across the world realize the benefits of this seismic and revolutionary technology,” said Tony Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Agora.

“With OpenAI, our Conversational AI SDK will allow developers everywhere to increase interactivity in their apps by implementing natural voice interaction with the conversational intelligence of OpenAI, thanks to Agora’s robust real-time audio streaming capabilities.”

The Conversational AI SDK leverages Agora’s intelligent routing and ultra-low latency real-time network – which powers 60 billion minutes of real-time interaction per month in over 200 countries and regions globally – to enable human-like voice interactions with OpenAI via the OpenAI Realtime API.

The SDK incorporates AI echo cancellation and background noise suppression to deliver accurate voice processing in any environment, making it easy for developers to provide reliable connections with OpenAI’s GPT models.

“By integrating lifelike, interactive AI learning assistants into our platform, we can enhance personalized skill assessments, improve the learning experience for developers, optimize online testing, and create new opportunities to expand our skill assessment and educational services globally,” said Samuel Lim, CEO and founder of Agora customer Grepp.

The new integration will allow developers to build robust AI voice agents for use cases including 24/7 customer support, concierge services, health and wellness, education and language learning, gaming, voice interfaces and many more.

The development is a welcome step for the Philippines, as 86% of Filipinos integrate AI into their work. The global average is 75%, while the rest of the region has an 83% average.