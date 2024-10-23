Ex-Unilever exec named Globe deputy CEO, will become CEO by April 2025

Ayala-owned telco Globe Telecom announced on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the appointment of Carl Raymond R. Cruz as the company’s deputy CEO effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Cruz will be nominated to the position of president and CEO of Globe Telecom in the company’s annual stockholders meeting (ASM) scheduled for April 2025.

Until then, he will report to outgoing president and CEO Ernest Cu, managing the day-to-day activities of the company. Cu will continue as president and CEO of Globe Telecom until the 2025 ASM.

Globe said it “envisions” that Cu will continue to hold chairmanship for 917Ventures, Globe Fintech Innovations (Mynt) the holding company of GCash, Kickstart Ventures, and STT GDC Philippines.

“We welcome Carl to Globe. He has a solid track record as a strategic and transformational business leader who delivers business growth,” Cu said.

“Meanwhile, I will remain focused on guiding our corporate strategy, ensuring we advance the broader growth agenda while Carl will assume the responsibilities of overseeing the day-to-day operations and take on an essential role to accelerate our momentum, enhance the execution of key strategic priorities, and further strengthen our leadership team,” Cu added.

“I am very honored to be given the opportunity to be part of the Globe organization. I look forward to working alongside Ernest and Globe’s talented team to drive growth, elevate customer experience, and shape the future of the telco industry,” Cruz said.

Cruz was recently CEO and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, the largest operating company of Airtel Africa, where he is credited for growing the company’s subscriber base and mobile data business despite the macroeconomic challenges.

Prior to working in telecommunications, Cruz held regional and country leadership positions at Unilever, most recent of which are as managing director Unilever West Africa and concurrent CEO and managing director of Unilever Nigeria (February 2020 to April 2023), chairman and managing director Unilever Sri Lanka (February 2016 to January 2020), and vice president for customer development (sales) at Unilever Philippines (June 2012 to January 2016).

Cruz graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management from De La Salle University.