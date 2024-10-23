Report: DITO racks up most mobile speed awards

A new report from mobile metrics firm Opensignal has shown DITO collecting all four speed awards across the board — both overall and 5G.

The report confirmed its supremacy for 5G Download Speed, winning it for the second time in a row with a score almost twice as fast as Smart’s.

DITO users also saw the fastest overall download speeds on the Dennis Uy-owned network, clocking in at 34.6Mbps.

DITO was also the outright winner of both the Consistent Quality and Reliability Experience awards. It won the Consistent Quality award with a score of 60.8%. It remained the Filipino Reliability Experience winner with a score of 825 points on a 100-1000 points scale.

DITO was again the outright winner of the Video Experience and 5G Video Experience awards. DITO users had the best video experience when measured across all generations of mobile technology and on 5G connections alone. It scored 57.3 points on a 100-point scale and placed first for 5G Video Experience with a score of 73 points on a 100-point scale.

For Upload Speed Experience and Consistent Quality in each of the 17 regions, DITO was again the outright winner. It also won outright in all bar one regions for Video Experience and Voice App Experience.

Smart, however, won the 5G Coverage Experience award for the third report in a row. It did so with a score of 1.5 on a 10-point scale, finishing ahead of Globe’s 0.7 points and DITO’s 0.3 points.

This meant that Smart has the widest and largest 5G geographical coverage in populated areas out of all mobile operators in the Philippines.

Globe, meanwhile, won the Coverage Experience award outright for the third report in a row. Globe scored 7.3 points on a 10-point scale in a narrow victory over second-placed Smart. DITO still trails the competition significantly with a score of 3.5 points.