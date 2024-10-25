DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Fostering a safer drinking culture in PH

Alcohol consumption in the Philippines is often associated with socializing and celebrations. Drinking sessions, commonly referred to as “tagay” or “inuman,” are a common way for Filipinos to bond with friends, family, or colleagues. Alcohol is widely consumed during festivals, birthdays, weddings, and even casual gatherings.

Many Filipinos drink moderately during social occasions rather than drinking daily. Traditionally, more men consume alcohol compared to women. However, in urban areas, this gap is narrowing, with more women participating in social drinking.

Younger Filipinos, particularly in urban areas, tend to favor international brands and cocktails, influenced by global trends. Bars and clubs in major cities like Manila and Cebu are popular venues for the younger crowd.

Popular alcoholic beverage

Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage, with local brands like San Miguel and Red Horse dominating the market.

The country is one of the largest consumers of gin in the world, largely due to the popularity of Ginebra San Miguel. Filipino rum, such as Tanduay, is another widely consumed alcoholic beverage.

Higher-income Filipinos or those in more urban settings often consume international spirits like whiskey, vodka, and tequila. These are more commonly consumed in bars or restaurants compared to homes.

With the rise of craft cocktail bars in major cities, mixed drinks are becoming more popular among young professionals and millennials.

While not traditionally part of Filipino culture, wine consumption has grown, especially in middle- to upper-class households, due to increased awareness of wine’s health benefits and the influence of Western dining habits.

In recent years, the market for non-alcoholic beer, wine, and cocktails has also grown, as people, particularly younger consumers, seek to enjoy social drinking occasions without alcohol.

Some consumers are shifting toward “healthier” alcoholic options like low-calorie or organic drinks, with alcohol companies capitalizing on this trend by marketing beverages with reduced sugar or organic ingredients.

Philippine Standards Coalition and its mission

The recent launch of the Philippine Standards Coalition (PSC) brought together a powerful alliance of organizations from the alcohol industry, retail, and public health advocacy.

The coalition includes major players like the Alcoholic Beverages Alliance of the Philippines (ABAPI), Asia Pacific International Spirits and Wines Alliance (APISWA), and the Philippine Association of Stores and Carinderia Owners (PASCO).

These organizations, alongside government representatives and private sector partners, joined forces to address the pressing need for more responsible alcohol consumption practices across the country.

The PSC’s mission is straightforward yet essential: to create a safer drinking culture in the country by combining industry-led self-regulation with community education.

During the event, coalition members, including representatives from Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Moët Hennessy, Brown-Forman, and Bacardi, signed a pledge affirming their commitment to preventing alcohol access to minors, implementing responsible marketing practices, and promoting moderate consumption among adult consumers.

The coalition also aims to align its practices with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Alcohol Action Plan, which seeks to reduce harmful alcohol use globally by 2030.

Health education and consumer awareness

During panel discussions, coalition members underscored the importance of protecting vulnerable groups, particularly young people, whose drinking rates continue to rise.

According to the WHO’s Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, youth drinking in the country is a significant concern, with around 47.2% of young Filipinos aged 15-19 reporting they are current drinkers.

This figure, combined with the high rates of alcohol-related incidents, such as drunk driving accidents and alcohol-fueled violence, highlights the need for concerted public health efforts.

Drunk driving alone has increased significantly, with a 90% spike in related road crashes reported by the Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group, illustrating the real-world consequences of unregulated consumption.

PASCO, representing over 7,000 sari-sari stores and carinderias nationwide, plays a vital role within the PSC by promoting age verification and responsible sales practices.

PASCO’s Responsible Micro-Retailing campaign focuses on training retailers to identify underage buyers and avoid selling to intoxicated individuals, helping reduce community alcohol misuse.

PASCO’s National President, Elilyn Gadia, emphasized the importance of educating retailers in community settings to prevent children from being asked to buy alcohol for intoxicated adults — a practice that not only violates age restrictions but also normalizes unhealthy drinking behaviors at a young age.

In his message, Sen Sherwin Gatchalian underscored the importance of integrating industry-led initiatives with public health policies, fostering a model of collaboration between the private sector, government, and community organizations.

This approach is evident in ongoing initiatives like ABAPI’s partnership with e-commerce platforms to prevent illegal online alcohol sales and strengthen age verification for online purchases.

The PSC’s whole-of-society approach is further reinforced by APISWA’s focus on educating consumers about responsible drinking and ensuring that advertising does not appeal to underage audiences.

By restricting advertising placements on youth-oriented platforms and promoting moderate drinking in messaging, the coalition aims to set a responsible industry standard.

Influencing alcoholic beverage purchase

Alcoholic beverage brands are heavily marketed and widely available at convenience stores and supermarkets. Social media and influencer marketing significantly influence youth drinking behaviors, increasing the appeal of alcohol among young audiences.

With the growth of online shopping platforms, alcohol sales through e-commerce are becoming more prevalent, especially among younger, tech-savvy consumers.

As online sales increase, there is a strong case for platforms to include warning messages on all alcoholic beverage listings, ensuring that online alcohol purchases align with responsible consumption goals.

Warning labels on beverages

I believe transparent health warnings could enhance public awareness of the long-term health impacts of alcohol and high-sugar beverages.

Health risks associated with excessive alcohol intake, such as liver disease, cardiovascular issues, and certain cancers, are often overlooked in regular labeling practices.

In addition, the lack of health warnings on sugary non-alcoholic drinks, despite their contribution to rising diabetes and obesity rates, reflects a need for more comprehensive public health policies.

The lack of detailed health warnings on alcohol packaging, similar to those on cigarette packets, is primarily due to differing regulatory approaches and historical perceptions around alcohol consumption.

While alcohol is also linked to serious health conditions (such as liver disease, cancer, and neurological impacts), the relationship is often considered more complex and dose-dependent.

Moderate alcohol consumption is sometimes framed as less harmful or even potentially beneficial, complicating efforts to enforce graphic health warnings in the same way as tobacco.

The efforts of the PSC towards self-regulation are noteworthy. We must also remember though that the WHO is generally cautious about the effectiveness of self-regulation in the alcohol industry.

It argues that voluntary codes of conduct often lack enforcement mechanisms, and the industry’s primary motivations may conflict with public health objectives.

As such, WHO advocates for government-led regulations supported by rigorous monitoring to ensure that alcohol-related harm reduction measures are prioritized over industry profits.

E-commerce platforms can also make a difference

E-commerce platforms, if they want to, can include warning messages on all alcoholic beverage listings as part of the product description.

This aligns with both self-regulation practices within the alcohol industry and increasing regulatory guidelines aimed at promoting responsible alcohol consumption online.

This can include advising against alcohol consumption during pregnancy, warning of potential liver or cancer risks, and noting impairments related to driving and operating machinery.

This is in addition to clearly stating that purchases are limited to customers of legal drinking age, reminders to “drink responsibly”, and links to low-risk drinking guidelines where applicable. They can also restrict availability or cap on purchase.

Can PSC’s self-regulation model make a difference?

The PSC initiative reflects a promising first step toward promoting a culture of safe and responsible drinking. The coalition’s focus on self-regulation and community education seeks to address long-standing challenges around alcohol accessibility, underage consumption, and responsible advertising.

By including industry leaders and grassroots retailers like PASCO, the PSC reinforces the value of a collective effort in public health. The coalition’s alignment with global frameworks, like the WHO’s Global Alcohol Action Plan, underscores its potential to contribute to significant social impact, particularly among vulnerable groups such as youth and communities with limited access to health education.

While self-regulation holds promise, the complexity of alcohol-related issues calls for a nuanced approach that combines industry initiatives with policy reinforcement.

I believe transparent health warnings, enhanced labeling, and stricter online sales protocols could strengthen the PSC’s impact, raising awareness among consumers about the long-term risks associated with alcohol and sugary drinks.

As consumer habits evolve, especially with the growth of e-commerce, continued collaboration between the private sector and public health advocates will be key to sustaining these efforts.

The PSC’s launch sets the foundation for a more responsible alcohol industry in the Philippines, paving the way for healthier communities and a safer drinking culture.