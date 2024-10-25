Ford PH boosts pickup line with new Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6

Ford Philippines has officially launched the new Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 in the country during the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) currently being held on Oct. 24-27, 2024 at the World Trade Center in Manila.

The latest version of the Ranger Raptor is pure power and performance with a 3.0L V6 twin-turbo EcoBoost engine that produces 397PS max power and 583Nm max torque mated to a performance-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission with an anti-lag system available in Baja mode intended for off-road use only.

The anti-lag system is designed to keep the turbos spinning for up to three seconds allowing for faster resumption of acceleration out of corners or between gears when the driver gets back on the accelerator.

The 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo EcoBoost engine boasts a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block, which is around 75 percent stronger and up to 75 percent stiffer than the iron used in traditional castings.

Ford ensured the engine delivers immediate response to throttle inputs, and a race-bred anti-lag system enables rapid delivery of boost on demand.

The Raptor’s new engine delivers effortless acceleration on gravel, dirt, mud and sand. With an electronically-controlled active exhaust system that amplifies the exhaust note in four selectable modes (Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja), the Raptor’s vocal character ranges from mild to wild.

The Ranger Raptor’s MyMode “R” button allows drivers to personalize everything from steering to suspension, exhaust mode, or engine auto stop/start activation, through to the four-wheel drive mode and even whether the rear electronic differential should be on or off.

Drivers can choose their preferred engine exhaust sound, steering feel and suspension damping by pressing a button on the steering wheel or by selecting a drive mode that uses one of the following settings:

Exhaust Modes:

Quiet – Designed to prioritize quietness over performance and sound. Great for keeping the peace with neighbors on early mornings.

Normal – Intended for everyday use, this profile offers an exhaust note with presence while not being too loud for street use. This profile is applied by default to Normal, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes.

Sport – Offers a louder and more aggressive note, for when the driver wants to shake things up a little.

Baja – This is the most aggressive of the exhaust profiles in both volume and note. It behaves more like a straight-through system in this setting and is intended for off-road use only.

Steering Modes:

Normal – Developed to complement vehicle response during daily driving.

Sport – Slightly less assist and damping for improved steering feel during spirited driving.

Comfort – Slightly more assist for driver preference and daily driving ease.

Off-road – Similar assist to Normal with added damping for improved control during off-road driving.

Suspension Modes:

Normal – Developed to complement vehicle response during daily driving.

Sport – Slightly firmer suspension with emphasis on handling and control.

Off-road – Maximizes suspension performance in extreme off-road environments.

A high-performance off-roader like the Ranger Raptor needs the running gear to match. The tough, lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms, long travel front and rear suspension and refined Watt’s link rear end have been designed to deliver more control across rough terrain at high speed.

The suspension upgrades in the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 make the most of the new FOX Live Valve dampers. The suspension adapts in real time to enable exceptional on-road body control while absorbing corrugations and bigger ruts off-road with ease ensuring maximum control and performance.

Soaking up those humps and bumps FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shock absorbers with cutting-edge control technology offering position-sensitive damping capability.

These shock absorbers are the most sophisticated ever on Ranger Raptor and are filled with Teflon-infused oil that reduces friction by around 50 percent compared to those on the old generation Raptor.

While the hardware is FOX, the tuning and development work was carried out by Ford Performance using a mixture of computer-aided engineering (CAE) and real-world testing.

Everything from adjusting the spring rates to setting the ride height, valve tuning and honing the ride zones was performed to create the perfect balance between comfort, control, stability and traction on- and off-road.

Linked to Ranger Raptor’s revised selectable drive modes, the Live Valve Internal Bypass system has been developed to provide better on-road comfort and off-road ride quality both at high and low speed.

In addition to working with the drive modes, the system works in the background to prepare the Ranger Raptor for different conditions.

As the shocks compress, different zones within the bypass system give exactly the amount of support needed for the travel being used and work in reverse as the shocks rebound back to full height.

All Terrain Control

For the first time, the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 gets an advanced permanent four-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials, a feature that hardcore off-roaders will appreciate.

Helping the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 handle anything from smooth roads to mud and ruts and everything in between are up to seven selectable drive modes, including the off-road oriented ‘Baja’ mode for extreme high-speed off-roading.

Each selectable drive mode adjusts a number of elements from engine and transmission to ABS sensitivity and calibration, traction and stability controls, exhaust valve actuation, steering, throttle response and even the instrument cluster and center touchscreen. And depending on the mode, the color scheme of the digital displays changes to match the mode.

On-road

Normal – designed for comfort, fuel efficiency and drivability

Sport – more responsive for spirited on-road driving

Slippery – for more confident driving on off-road slippery or uneven surfaces

Off-road

Rock Crawl – providing optimum traction and momentum on loose surfaces

Sand – for use in soft sand and deep snow conditions, optimizing power delivery and transmission shifts

Mud/Ruts – for maximum grip off-road during launch and maintaining vehicle momentum

Baja – tuned for high-speed off-road performance with all systems set for maximum attack

Matching the enhanced capability of Ranger Raptor is a design that takes it to the next level. Emphasizing the width of the pickup are flared wheel arches, Ford truck DNA C-clamp headlights, bold F-O-R-D lettering on the grille, and the bumper that’s separated from the grille.

The Matrix LED headlights with LED daytime running lights push lighting performance to new levels, featuring dynamic bending lights, glare-free high beam and auto dynamic levelling to deliver safer lighting for Ranger Raptor drivers as well as oncoming traffic.

The flared fenders accommodate muscular 17-inch wheel designs each wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain KO2 tires. Functional vents, aero features, and tough, new design composite off-road side steps help enhance the look and functionality of the truck.

At the rear, LED taillights provide a signature link to the front, while the precision grey rear bumper features an integrated step pad that is tucked up high to aid the truck’s departure angle.

Inside, the theme continues to emphasize the off-road performance and high-energy nature of the exterior. The cabin features jet fighter-inspired sports seats – both in the front and rear – that are not only more comfortable but more supportive during high-speed cornering.

The Code Orange accents on the instrument panel, trim and seats are enhanced by Raptor’s ambient lighting, which bathes the interior in an amber glow.

A premium grade leather sports steering wheel with thumb swells, on-center marking and cast magnesium paddle shifters complete the picture.

Ranger Raptor boasts a fully digital cabin, with high resolution 12.4-inch digital cluster and 12-inch center touchscreen boasting Ford’s SYNC 4A connectivity and entertainment system, which offers both Apple and Android wireless smartphone connectivity.

A premium Bang & Olufsen with 10-speaker sound system and subwoofer provides the soundtrack to one’s next adventure.

Available at a starting retail price of P2,739,000 with 5-year warranty, the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 is available in Arctic White, Absolute Black, Blue Lightning, Command Grey and Code Orange (additional P15,000). It will be sold in limited quantity of 300 units at launch.