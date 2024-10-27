YGG revs up campaign for Web3 gaming with Play Summit in Nov.

The Yield Guild Games (YGG) is continuing its campaign to promote Web3 gaming in the Philippines with the YGG Play Summit scheduled for November.

To drum up interest for the event, YGG held a press conference on Thursday to discuss how Web3 gaming is reshaping the gaming industry and creating earning opportunities for Filipinos.

Brian Chan, head of gaming firm Anichess, highlighted how traditional games such as trading card games (TCG) and chess have evolved in a Web3 gaming environment.

The decentralization aspect of Web3 allows games to be easily accessible by players, while ensuring security over their progress and tokens in the games. This also encourages beginners to enjoy classic games in a new light and join the community.

Regarding the financial aspect of Web3, Beryl Li, one of the co-founders of YGG, discussed how they initially bought game assets, which they loaned out to people parties to earn money. They used this business model to expand the guild, which eventually led them to the organization it is today.

Li added that YGG has launched the Future of Work program, where beginners can learn from pro-players and earn at the same time.

Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph, said that aside from games, Web3 could also be a platform for earning through cryptocurrency trading on a global scale.

The decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) format of blockchain technology delivers decentralized, fully flexible, and easily accessible options for personal and economic growth, Zhou added.

To further spread awareness on the benefits of Web3 gaming and blockchain technology, YGG has given a sneak peek into what they have lined up for the Play Summit.

The 5-day event includes game demos, showcases, over 50 international speakers from the Web3 gaming industry, key opinion leaders (KOL) ambassadors, and game awards.

The Play Summit will feature gaming tournaments, including “Parallel,” “Anichess,” “Indus,” and “Arena of Faith.” The parallel tournament has a $100,000 prize pool, while the rest of the tournaments have a $10,000 prize.

There will also be a cosplay competition with a P130,000 prize pool, and the biggest hack-a-thon event in the country, “GameJam,” will also take place during the summit, showcasing a P500,000 prize pool.

The Play Summit will also feature the debut of the 5-part short film series entitled “Metaverse Filipino Worker,” showcasing success stories of Filipinos who have earned a living through Web3, with the trailer available here.

The YGG Play Summit is scheduled for November 19 to 23, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, Taguig City.