Common tower firm EdgePoint PH secures over 400 new tower sites

Common tower operator EdgePoint Philippines has revealed that it has secured over 400 new tenancies in the Philippines, comprising a mix of new build sites and colocation tenancy arrangements across Luzon, Metro Manila, and Visayas.

The new orders, expected to be completed over the coming months highlights EdgePoint’s expanding footprint as a leading player in the digital infrastructure market.

This also affirms the success of the government’s Common Tower Policy, which facilitates the sharing of telecommunications infrastructure among service providers, significantly lowering the barriers to entry for new companies and promoting competition in the market.

In addition, under the Common Tower Policy, independent tower companies will develop shared telecommunications infrastructures to expand wireless network coverage and improve information and communication technology services across the country.

By enabling shared infrastructure, the Common Tower Policy ensures that even unserved and underserved areas gain access to essential telecommunications services.

Moreover, the policy streamlines the permitting process for new tower installations, allowing for faster deployment of infrastructure to meet the growing demand for mobile and Internet services.

“The award of over 400 new tenancies marks a pivotal milestone for us as a growing towerco. We are witnessing an increasing demand for colocation tenancy sites, reflecting the Common Tower Policy coming to fruition and driving connectivity improvements,” said William Walters, chief executive officer of EdgePoint Philippines.

“The 400 orders will serve as an expansion of the local infrastructure to deliver significant improvements in network connectivity for communities. We are confident it will enhance the country’s digital landscape and support the country’s digital transformation by enabling greater access to high-quality network services.”

In just two years since its inception, EdgePoint has emerged as the third-largest towerco in the Philippines, with 2800 sites in their portfolio.