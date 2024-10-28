In inaugural confab, UP bats for transformative use of AI

The emergence of AI technology has significantly transformed both the physical and digital lives of people worldwide, and this transformation continues as AI evolves and is applied across various industries.

This notion presents a mixture of positive and negative perspectives, as the Philippines stands out as one of the early adopters of AI technology, yet still lags in terms of application and utility.

The University of the Philippines (UP) is addressing this challenge by organizing “AI Horizons PH ’24: Conference on AI-Powered Research and Innovation” at its BGC Campus on Oct. 24-25.

The conference highlighted cutting-edge AI applications in key sectors such as food security, education, governance, materials and energy, as well as health and wellness.

These applications include AI traffic impact analysis, data processing and insights generation for the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), and a diabetes distress chatbot designed to alleviate the emotional burdens of living with diabetes, among others.

AI technology allows the performance of any ordinary tasks done by people, but at a much faster rate and with greater efficiency.

Dr. Rigoberto Advincula, a UP alumnus and professor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and University of Tennessee, views AI as a ubiquitous tool that is gradually integrating into society.

He notes that while the industry may already have the necessary software and hardware for AI, there is a need to incorporate AI into education to empower future generations and maximize the benefits of this technology.

As an institution, UP aims to integrate AI into its projects and policies. However, the effectiveness of AI relies heavily on the quality of information and machine learning algorithms used in its programming.

UP is already implementing AI in its academic and online courses, as well as in its operational and administrative functions, but there are still more avenues which could be optimized by AI.

To effectively incorporate AI education into its curriculum, UP has gathered local scientists and foreign-based Filipino scientists to collaborate on innovative projects showcased at the AI Horizons PH conference. This marks the beginning of a series of conferences aimed at promoting AI innovations and their ethical use.

UP president Angelo Jimenez believes that AI technology could significantly aid UP in fulfilling its responsibilities to the country.

“AI is more than just a tool; it embodies our vision and mission to uplift the lives of Filipinos, particularly those in underserved and marginalized communities across our archipelago. Our goal is to ensure that technology translates into meaningful action, addressing the basic needs and services of our fellow citizens,” he said.