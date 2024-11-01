DepEd ties up with Canva to give teachers access, free training

Public school teachers and staff across the country are set to receive free access and training on Canva for Education starting November, following the Department of Education (DepEd)’s partnership with Canva Philippines.

DepEd secretary Sonny Angara signed a partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with Canva Philippines for the rollout of Canva for Education to further bring digital design and creativity into Filipino classrooms and support teachers with user-friendly tools for more interactive learning.

During the ceremonial signing, Angara was joined by Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu, Canva Philippines country lead Yani Hornilla-Donato, and Canva Philippines marketing and content & discovery lead Maisie Littaua.

Canva for Education is an all-in-one visual communication platform that’s 100% free for all K-12 schools, teachers, and students. With it, teachers and students can access all the benefits of Canva’s premium features.

“The President himself said in his SONA that classrooms should be incubators of creativity and innovation. With this partnership, we’re building those incubators, one design at a time,” Angara said.

Under the phased rollout, select teachers and central office staff will benefit from the pilot training using Canva’s design platform using their official DepEd email. It will also be rolled out to the 17 regions starting January 2025.

With Canva for Education, teachers and students alike will have access to thousands of templates, interactive presentation tools, and design resources — all for free.

“Visual communication is fast becoming a must-have skill in today’s workplace, and it’s time for classrooms in the Philippines to fully embrace the power of digital and design literacy. Through our partnership with DepEd, we’re empowering teachers and students with the tools and technology they need to spark creativity and collaboration,” Hornilla-Donato said.

Photo shows officials from DepEd and Sprix showing the signed agreement for partnership

In a related development, DepEd has also partnered with Japan-based Sprix Inc. to provide free access to the Test of Fundamental Skills (TOFAS) for learners nationwide.

The partnership aims to support thousands of students in mastering essential math skills critical for their academic success.

The partnership was formalized with a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony held at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan in DepEd.

“Strengthening our students’ math skills is essential,” Angara emphasized. “With TOFAS, we have a targeted tool that identifies math proficiencies and areas for growth, and we are confident this will empower students across the country. Initial feedback from our regional directors has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re eager to expand its use to more learners.”

TOFAS allows teachers to assess students’ calculation and problem-solving skills accurately, providing valuable data to tailor instruction according to each student’s needs.

By highlighting strengths and pinpointing areas needing improvement, TOFAS also fosters better communication among teachers, students, and parents, creating a support system that encourages motivation and academic progress.

Beyond academic benefits, TOFAS also promotes student well-being by offering teachers and parents clear insights into each learner’s mathematical journey, paving the way for enhanced engagement in mathematics and programming.