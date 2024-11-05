Epson PH expands line-up of mini projectors

Epson, which claims to be the world’s leading projector manufacturer, is expanding its EpiqVision Mini Projector series, featuring three models: Ice Green (EF-21G), Beige Rose (EF-21R), and Metallic Navy (EF-22N).

With more consumers in Asia Pacific investing in home entertainment systems, the demand for smart home projectors is rapidly growing, making the region one of the fastest-growing markets for these devices globally.

Epson said this growing demand makes this the perfect time to unveil the EpiqVision Mini Projector series. Its compact design, full HD resolution, robust built-in speakers (that support Dolby Audio), built-in Google TV and Google Cast, laser light source technology, and automatic screen calibration make it perfect for delivering high-quality visuals and full-bodied sound.

Ice Green (EF-21G)

This, the Japanese company said, makes the new EpiqVision Mini Projectors more than just another home theater device; it is a versatile entertainment companion that facilitates movie nights in the bedroom, parties, gaming sessions, and even work presentations.

“The EpiqVision Mini Projector series embodies our commitment to innovation and user-centric design. These projectors provide superior image and sound quality while offering flexibility and ease of use to suit any lifestyle,” said Noelle Gonzalez, head of marketing division at Epson Philippines.

“Whether you’re setting up a home theater, hosting an outdoor movie night, or need a portable solution for travel or presentations, we are excited to deliver this versatile entertainment experience to our customers.”

Beige Rose (EF-21R)

The EpiqVision Mini Projectors are available for online pre-orders from Nov. 2 to 15, with an exclusive early-bird discount and free 1-year Epson CoverPlus warranty.