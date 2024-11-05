IPOPHL unveils incentive program for ‘green’ technologies

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) launched on Tuesday, Nov. 5, its Green Technology Incentive (GreenTech) Program, waiving certain application fees for technology-related intellectual property (IP) that mitigates environmental impact and conserves natural resources.

IPOPHL’s Bureau of Patents (BOP) held a ceremonial launch of the green program which now accepts applications for patents, utility models (UMs) or industrial designs (IDs).

“Today, as we launch our Green Technology Incentive or GreenTech Program, IPOPHL hopes to make a contribution to encourage an innovation climate that doesn’t just consider the return of investments but also the costs of what we do to our environment and natural resources, especially when they cost jobs, incomes, homes and lives,” said IPOPHL director general Rowel S. Barba.

Under the program, applicants can save up to P6,600 in fees and have their applications prioritized, possibly significantly reducing the time it would take to obtain a grant or registration.

The technology applied for protection must fall under the following classification:

Alternative Energy Production

Solar Energy

Sustainable Transportation

Energy Conservation

Waste Management

Sustainable Agriculture/Forestry

Administrative, Regulatory or Design Aspects

Nuclear Power Generation

The incentive will be granted to up to 30 patents, 60 UMs and 60 IDs.

IPOPHL, through examiners of the BOP, will evaluate and check for eligibility the submitted documents in the Formality Examination Report.

The BOP clarified that the GreenTech Program does not automatically confer a Certificate of Grant or Registration. The qualified applications will still undergo the regular registration or grant process but may succeed in benefiting from IPOPHL’s expedited application process if applications do not receive adverse information that will require further examination and inquiry on the part of BOP’s examiners.

Deputy director general Ann Claire C. Cabochan urged inventors and innovators to leverage the GreenTech Program.

“We call on all inventive Filipinos with green technologies to take advantage of the GreenTech Program and gain IP protection at a lesser cost and, possibly, much faster approval than the regular track,” Cabochan added.

The program will run until November 1, 2025 or until slots for applications have been filled in.