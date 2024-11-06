Dubai startup partners with Coins.ph to launch ‘Pinoy Send’

Dubai fintech Fasset partners with Coins.ph to launch ‘Pinoy Send’Dubai-based fintech startup Fasset, in partnership with Coins.ph, has announced the launch of “Pinoy Send,” a new feature designed for Filipino expatriates living in the UAE.

Starting Nov. 4, the service will allow Fasset users to send up to P50,000 to the Philippines within 5 to 7 seconds.

Supported by virtual assets and blockchain technology, Pinoy Send provides Filipinos in the UAE a fcost-effective way to facilitate financial support to those back home. In addition to zero fees, competitive exchange rates, and quick delivery, Fasset is also offering an exclusive promo until Nov. 15.

Users who apply the code ‘KABAYAN5’ at registration will be rewarded with a 5% cashback on their first transaction capped at AED 25.

Umair Javed, chief business officer of Fasset: “With Pinoy Send, we are addressing the real needs of Filipino expatriates who seek to support their families back home. We are committed to offering a seamless cost-effective solution that ensures their hard-earned money reaches its destination quickly and safely. This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering individuals and strengthening communities through accessible financial services.”

Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph: “With Pinoy Send, we’re making it easier and more affordable for Filipinos in the UAE to provide financial support to their families back home. The UAE-Philippines corridor sees one of the largest flows of support year after year, and this partnership between Coins.ph and Fasset brings forward innovative financial solutions designed to meet the high demand, especially as we approach the holiday season.”