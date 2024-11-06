REVIEW | AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D microprocessor

Chipmaker AMD has just released a new addition to its 9000 series — the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which features the “Zen 5” architecture along with the “2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache” technology.

Here are the key specifications of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D:

Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Socket Platform: AM5

Architecture: Zen 5

Max Boost: 5.2GHz

Base Clock: 4.7GHz

L2 Cache: 8x1MB

L3 Cache: 96MB

Thermal Design Power (TDP): 120W

Default Package Power Tracking (PPT): 162W

Max Electrical Design Current (EDC): 180A

Max Thermal Design Current (TDC): 120A

Maximum Junction Temperature (TJMax): 95°C

Typical Loaded Temperatures: 70-90°C

Max Memory Speed (Non-OC): DDR5-5600 (2x16GB)

While the 9800X3D has the same 8 cores and 16 threads as the base Ryzen 7 9700X, it features a significantly larger L3 cache and better power and thermal specifications.

This increased capacity was made possible by the proprietary 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which adds a layer of computing capacity beneath the processor cores, improving thermal resistance and aiding in cooling.

The 9800X3D utilizes its power input effectively, offering a base clock speed that is 500 MHz faster and a maximum boost that is 200 MHz higher than its predecessor, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

These improvements enable the 9800X3D to deliver increased frame rates and lower latency. Its good thermal resistance and higher clock speeds make it an attractive option for overclocking enthusiasts looking to push their gear’s limits while maintaining the same voltage limits as the 9000 series.

Designed for gaming, the best way to test the processor is through games with high graphical requirements. For this review, the processor was tested with “Hogwarts Legacy,” “Baldur’s Gate 3,” “Final Fantasy XVI,” and “Forza Horizon 5.” Benchmarking and processor scoring programs Unigine Superposition and Cinebench were also used for testing.

The test setup included the Gigabyte Aorus Master motherboard, a Radeon RX 7600X 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a fan cooler.

AMD also conducted their own testing using the same motherboard, equipped with a Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB and Gigabyte RTX 4090 24GB GPU, along with a NZXT Kraken X63 all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler.

In Cinebench’s CPU multi-core performance test, the 9800X3D yielded a score of 1,156 points, while AMD’s testing indicated it could achieve up to 1,333 points with the liquid cooler.

This represents a 20.2% increase over the previous Ryzen 7 7800X3D score and a significant leap from the Ryzen 7 5800X, which was a popular choice among gamers.

Cinebench Multi Core CPU score

In the Unigine Superposition benchmark run at 1080p with “High” graphical settings, the processor produced an average of 82 FPS, while at the “4k Optimized” setting, it achieved 48 FPS.

Unigine Superposition scores

For Hogwarts Legacy, the hardware benchmark indicated that the “Ultra” graphical setting was suitable for the test setup at 1080p resolution.

The game ran smoothly with an average of 58 FPS, although some cutscenes exhibited lag. AMD’s testing reported 247 FPS at 1080p resolution with “High” graphics.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Baldur’s Gate 3 performed excellently, averaging 30 FPS at the “Ultra” graphic setting on 4k resolution and 60 FPS at 1080p resolution.

Both cutscenes and gameplay were fluid, with no lag. According to AMD’s tests, Baldur’s Gate averaged 307 FPS at 1080p resolution on the “High” setting.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay

The latest installment of the Final Fantasy series requires a minimum of 8GB of GPU, which was relatively high. In the testing setup used, it ran at “Low” graphic settings at 1080p, producing some graphic noise, but it remained playable.

However, during certain cutscenes, the framerate dropped to 4 to 7 FPS, resulting in severe lag due to heat generated by the GPU. AMD’s testing with the higher capacity Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB achieved an average of 178 FPS at 4k “Ultra” settings.

Final Fantasy XVI

Using Forza Horizon 5’s benchmarking function, it recorded an average of 97 FPS and reached 142 FPS during actual gameplay, both at 1080p resolution and “High” graphic settings.

When pushing the limits with the “Ultra” setting, the benchmark function still yielded 97 FPS, although there were some graphical lines and stuttering. AMD’s tests showed Forza achieving 331 FPS at 1080p resolution with “High” graphic settings.

Forza Horizon 5 gameplay

Forza Horizon 5 benchmark score

The performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D places it significantly above the base Ryzen 7 9700X and on par with the Ryzen 9 9950X. Its gaming focus allows the 9800X3D to achieve slightly better average FPS readings than the 9950X, even though it has fewer cores and threads.

Priced at P32,500, it is P10,000 cheaper than the 9950X, allowing a greater portion of the budget to be allocated for AIO coolers or GPUs to maximize the 9800X3D’s performance. The 9800X3D is indeed an ideal processor for desktop PC gaming enthusiasts.