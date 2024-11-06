Teleperformance PH unveils flagship Innovation & Solutions Hub

Business process outsourcing firm Teleperformance (TP) in the Philippines has opened its first immersive “Innovation & Solutions Hub” at the SM Aura in Taguig City.

The state-of-the-art facility showcases TP Microservices, the company’s newest extensive suite of cloud-based services that seamlessly integrated advanced AI capabilities into clients’ ecosystems, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and immersive training spaces.

The hub is both a demonstration center for TP’s latest technological offerings and a collaborative space where organizations can explore emerging technologies reshaping the IT-BPM industry.

“I’m personally excited about TP’s Innovation and Solutions Hub in the Philippines, as it furthers our commitment to our people – our customer experts and especially to our clients. As we continue to invest not just in new technologies, but in fostering an overall innovation culture across the organization, we’re better positioned to develop and implement breakthrough solutions for the benefit of our customers,” said Teleperformance in the Philippines CEO Rahul Jolly during the launch.

The Innovation & Solutions Hub builds on the strategic synergy of emotional intelligence (EI) and artificial intelligence (AI) across TP’s operations.

With emotions influencing 60% to 80% of human decisions, TP’s customer experts are able to deliver personalized solutions that address the frustrations, and pain points that customers often feel, a holistic solution powered by EI, enabled by AI.

“We are leveraging AI and EI combined with a high-touch approach in our microservices solutions suite to achieve multiple goals: making our customer experts’ lives easier through more efficient processes, reducing friction, and providing enhanced digital customer experiences (CX). Together with our clients, we co-create tailored, industry-specific solutions that address unique vertical challenges. Afterall, TP at its heart is a people-first company,” Jolly added.

Pierre Berube, senior vice president of shared services and capability development (right), tries out the immersive virtual reality set up featured during the opening of Teleperformance’s newest Innovation & Solutions Hub in Taguig

The 260-square meter facility houses several high-tech set-up including a massive boardroom, display showrooms, product demonstration corners, fully equipped conference rooms for workshops, LED display panels, and a welcoming lounge area. Incoming guests are assisted by transformation experts for testing and demonstrating featured solutions in the hub.

The company’s global executives were also present during the event: chief executive officer Daniel Julien, deputy CEO Thomas Mackenbrock, and COO Agustin Grisanti, who were joined by special guests from the local government and industry partners in officially opening the hub.

Julien acknowledged that TP welcomes AI, and that it is primarily a tool which can aid humans in making faster and informed decisions.

He also emphasized that EI and AI can assist businesses in solving daily and complex problems which allows TP to consistently provide exceptional customer service.