To close skills gap cited in Edcom 2 study, Informatics PH intros new learning solution

In a bid to address the pressing issue of skills gap in the country’s workforce highlighted in the EdCom 2 report, Informatics Philippines has unveiled Informatics Microcredentials — a new learning solution that features skill-focused training programs capitalizing on the idea of “employability skills”.

Unlike traditional degrees that provide broad, long-term education, Microcredentials offer short-term training for specific skills or knowledge areas that can be immediately applied or utilized in the workplace, making it ideal for those who are looking to upskill, reskill, and advance their careers.

“The Edcom 2 report reveals that many college graduates continue to pursue technical-vocational courses even after earning a degree, highlighting a gap in the practical, job-specific skills that traditional programs often fail to deliver. Not because the degree programs were lacking at the time they were proposed for accreditation, but rather due to the speed at which technology-driven economies move,” said Yolanda Soliveres, vice president for academic affairs of Informatics Philippines.

“Addressing it requires a closer look at micro-credentials — flexible, skills-focused, bite-sized courses available anytime, in any format, to equip learners with essential, up-to-date competencies.”

The demand for professionals with specialized knowledge and skills continues to skyrocket as digital technology transforms our economy and workforce, creating a surge of new jobs and expanding the responsibilities of existing roles.

Informatics Philippines said that this shift presents a unique opportunity to enhance the competitiveness of the local workforce while promoting continuous education and training within organizations.

“It’s important for us as an educational institution to contribute to the discussion and even the implementation of continuous learning and development in the country. Education is a crucial driver of personal and professional growth. And a workforce that engages in upskilling and reskilling is a workforce that drives economic growth,” said Dr. Zorayda V. Ang, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Informatics Philippines.

Ang, who previously served as deputy director for administrative and technical services at DOST-ITDI, said that when organizations invest in their employees through learning and development programs, they also invest in the future success of their businesses.

“Employees who undergo continuous education programs usually become more innovative, productive, and adaptable. We see an increase in the quality of work and efficiency, and they are more engaged in fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in their workplace,” said Ang. “And that often leads to success.”

Besides Microcredentials, Informatics Philippines also offers other educational and training programs including Senior High School, Higher Education, Corporate Trainings and Short Courses, as well as weekend clinics on English Language, Digital Literacy, and STEAM for Kids.

“Our goal has always been to take the Filipinos to greater heights through education. That’s why our programs are designed in such a way that our students gain not only the essential knowledge and skills of their chosen strands or courses, but also how they can make use of technology in relation to that,” said Ang.