CIBI names Pia Arellano as new CEO

CIBI Information, the country’s first and only local credit bureau, has announced the appointment of Pia Arellano as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Arellano has nearly three decades of experience across banking and financial services, payments, remittance, and telco.

She joins CIBI from TransUnion Philippines, where she was president and CEO. Prior to leading the helm at TransUnion Philippines, she also served as Visa’s head of sales and senior director for the Philippines and Guam.

Arellano started her career at Citibank Philippines where she launched Ready Credit in the market. She is a BS Economics cum laude graduate from the University of the Philippines.

Her arrival marks a significant moment for CIBI, as the company strengthens its position as a leader in credit solutions, identity verification, and fraud prevention.

“I am deeply honored to be leading CIBI — a company with a long and rich history as the country’s first credit bureau, deeply rooted in supporting our country’s financial infrastructure. We remain staunchly committed to being a key driver of nation-building and I look forward to collaborating with our customers, stakeholders and partners in achieving this vision,” Arellano said.

“We are delighted to have Pia lead CIBI at this exciting stage. Her strong business acumen and deep relationships across key industries will be crucial in driving our strategic vision. We look forward to achieving new heights under Pia’s leadership, solidifying CIBI’s role as a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic growth,” said Francis Estrada, Chairman of the Board for CIBI.