DepEd set to reduce senior HS subjects to let students focus on work immersion

Department of Education (DepEd) secretary Sonny Angara said the agency is fast-tracking the review of the senior high school (SHS) curriculum and reduce the subjects to let learners focus more on work immersion.

“So, we must have flexibility in our system. If we reduce the subjects of our SHS curriculum, the students will have more time for the on-the-job training or work immersion needed by the industry so that our senior high school graduates will become more employable even if they lack work experience,” Angara said during the 2024 Regional Conference on Educational Planning in Asia.

“So, we’re on the right direction to reduce the core subjects of our SHS curriculum to just five or six subjects,” he added.

The DepEd has met with academic experts to accelerate efforts in reviewing and streamlining the SHS program and subjects.

The meeting with consultants from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) sought to provide recommendations on the structure of the SHS curriculum and on the content of English, Science, and Math standards and curriculum guides.

Moreover, DepEd has collaborated with ADB to provide technical assistance and professional guidance to DepEd specialists in revising the SHS curriculum.

Angara previously emphasized that the country’s basic education curriculum was already crowded according to education experts from other countries.

DepEd undersecretary for curriculum and instruction Gina Gonong, assistant secretary Joyce Andaya, Teacher Education Council executive director Jennie Jocson, Office of the Secretary director Maggie Del-Valle Ramoso attended the consultation meeting. EDCOM executive director Karol Mark Yee was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, the DepEd said it will deploy the Dynamic Learning Program (DLP) to support education continuity in schools impacted by typhoons and other natural disasters.

The pilot implementation of DLP will begin this November in affected schools in Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V, and CAR.

The DLP initiative is designed to address disruptions caused by disasters and other challenges by promoting independent, resource-efficient learning.

“We’re bringing resilience to the heart of learning so that no student’s education has to pause when challenges arise,” Angara said.

Under the DLP, affected schools have the flexibility to conduct make-up classes and utilize DLP learning activity sheets in temporary learning spaces. These activity sheets are designed to be simple, targeted, and adaptable.

The program’s features include: parallel classes, activity-based engagement, student portfolios, and a reduced homework policy.

The program encourages learners to engage deeply with lessons and build essential skills like writing, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Through this initiative, DepEd seeks to restore educational opportunities for students by establishing resilient, adaptable learning practices.

DLP was developed by Dr. Christopher Bernido and Dr. Ma. Victoria Carpio-Bernido, founders of the Central Visayan Institute Foundation (CVIF) in Jagna, Bohol.

It aims to improve learning outcomes through independent learning and minimal resource dependence, making it particularly effective in resource-limited environments.