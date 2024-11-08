eReport feature in eGovPH app activated for e-commerce complaints

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have launched the eReport feature in the eGovPH app to enhance consumer protection in the digital economy.

The pioneering platform offers consumers a streamlined and accessible means to address e-commerce concerns, the government said.

DICT secretary Ivan John E. Uy and DTI secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, joined by DICT undersecretary David Almirol Jr. and DTI undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco, officially launched the eReport feature of the eGov app at a ceremony held at the DTI-Board of Investments on Nov. 5.

Addressing attendees, Uy emphasized the urgency for this initiative, as evidenced by the more than 12,000 complaints related to online transactions reported in 2022 alone.

“This considerable number of grievances reveals the critical need for a platform like eReport, one that provides consumers with a reliable, direct means to raise their concerns and achieve meaningful resolutions,” Uy stated.

He further underscored the broader impact of the eReport feature on e-commerce standards, remarking that beyond its protective function, it “does more than offer protection; it compels responsibility across the eCommerce sector.

“Businesses are reminded that consumers now have a dedicated platform to express their concerns and pursue justice. We are confident this will drive higher standards in business practices. By tracking complaint trends and providing swift responses, we are fostering a secure and responsible eCommerce environment for all,” he said.

Echoing these sentiments, Roque affirmed that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the Internet Transactions Act. Under this law, DTI’s newly formed E-Commerce Bureau is entrusted with the responsibility to address and refer online consumer complaints efficiently.

“Our E-Commerce Bureau or ECB is mandated to confirm any received complaints to the appropriate regulatory authority for action including agencies within the DTI. The DTI ECB is committed to diligently track online consumer complaints and ensure swift resolution,” Roque stated.

Highlighting the app’s capabilities, Almirol demonstrated key features of the eGovPH App and the eReport tool, noting that “this platform elevates transparency, accessibility, and efficiency, bridging the government closer to the everyday Filipino and strengthening their trust in digital services.”