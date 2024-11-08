Tech veteran Edler Panlilio named CEO of Appcentric, Infocentric

The Centric Group has announced the appointment of Edler Panlilio as the new CEO of Appcentric and Infocentric Solutions, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards expansion across Asia.

Panlilio brings over two decades of experience in the tech industry, holding key leadership positions in renowned global companies.

Most recently, he served as the chief executive officer for Cloud4C Services in the Philippines, where he spearheaded cloud transformation initiatives for major enterprises.

Prior to that, he was the managing director of SAP Philippines, leading the German company to record-breaking growth and forging partnerships with leading enterprises.

His extensive background includes serving as country manager for applications at Oracle Philippines from 2009 to 2013, where he was instrumental in expanding the company’s market presence and driving sales excellence.

From 2004 to 2009, Panlilio held the position of sales manager at Symantec, contributing significantly to the company’s growth in security solutions.

Under Panlilio’s leadership, Centric Group is bullish to reach new heights. His vision extends beyond revenue growth; he aims to elevate government institutions, enterprises, and the Filipino IT industry as a whole.

“We are here to showcase the remarkable talent and resources that the Filipino IT industry has to offer,” said Panlilio. “By partnering with government and enterprises, we can transform technological landscapes, foster economic growth, and position the Philippines as a hub for IT innovation in Asia. With the right collaborations, technological transformation is not just possible — it’s inevitable.”