New flagship website brings ABS-CBN content under one roof

Broadcast giant ABS-CBN has launched its new website that is designed to provide audiences worldwide with an all-in-one digital experience as the site integrates breaking news, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports updates.

The new ABS-CBN.com homepage offers an overview of the latest national and global news, allowing users to stay updated on important developments at a glance.

The “Entertainment” section delivers celebrity news, insider scoops, behind-the-scenes features, and exclusive content from ABS-CBN Entertainment, PUSH, and ABS-CBN News.

The “News” section continues ABS-CBN’s tradition of journalistic excellence, covering local and international events that matter most.

Meanwhile, lifestyle enthusiasts can explore Metro.Style, now fully integrated into ABS-CBN.com, offering curated stories on fashion, beauty, travel, wellness, and more.

Sports fans won’t miss a beat with the dedicated “Sports” section that provides real-time updates on basketball, volleyball, e-sports, and other popular tournaments.