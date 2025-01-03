Most Web3 gaming professionals come from gaming, not crypto: report

More professionals in blockchain gaming now come from a background in gaming than any other field, according to the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) 2024 State of the Industry Survey and Report.

Over half of respondents (52.5%) reported to have gaming expertise, marking the highest proportion recorded since the survey’s inception in 2021.

In contrast, blockchain or cryptocurrency specialists now account for just 10.8% of the field, a significant drop from 21.7% in 2023.

“For an industry that has faced great scrutiny regarding the importance of building fun-first and less financialized games, it is significant to see an increased prevalence of professionals coming from a background in gaming as opposed to blockchain or cryptocurrency,” the study noted.

In 2024, the report also confirmed that digital asset ownership continues to be the biggest benefit of integrating blockchain technology in games, according to 71.1% of respondents. This has been the top-ranked benefit among industry professionals for four years running.

Following this, 4 out of every 10 respondents said that new player reward models and revenue models are the next biggest benefits that blockchain can introduce to gaming.

Many respondents highlighted earning and incentivization systems for players that are only possible through Web3 technology.

Onboarding and poor user experience remains the biggest challenge in the blockchain gaming industry, according to 53.9% of respondents. However, this number has dropped significantly from 79.5% in 2023.

This reflects the industry’s focus on making Web3 games easier to access, with many moving the more technical aspects of decentralization technologies into the background, the report said.

“In 2024, we’ve seen real progress in making blockchain games more accessible, and now, industry professionals say that onboarding is less of a barrier than it was last year,” said Sebastien Borget, president of the BGA.

“Another major shift according to the findings of our survey is that more professionals are coming into web3 with a background in traditional gaming, rather than crypto, and that is influencing the types of games being developed, particularly those that prioritize fun and engaging experiences over complexity. The success of platforms like TON highlights how simple, approachable games can really drive mass adoption.”

The report also revealed that the industry continues to fight misconceptions, with 66.3% of respondents saying they still encounter accusations that blockchain games are a scam or Ponzi.

A new misconception that has gained momentum in 2024 is that Web3 gaming is full of bots, identified by 29.5% of respondents.

Key takeaways from the 2024 survey:

Demographics

3x increase in the number of survey participants compared to the 2021 survey

52.5% of blockchain gaming professionals come from gaming, not crypto

17.3% female representation highlights an ongoing challenge with gender diversity

Industry Drivers

Top benefit of blockchain games is asset ownership, as voted for four years running

4 out of 10 say new models for revenue and rewards are the next biggest benefits

18.6% say traditional games and IPs moving into Web3 has had the greatest positive impact

Industry Challenges

53.9% say onboarding challenges and poor UX are still the industry’s biggest challenge

66.3% say the main misconception against blockchain games is that they are a scam or Ponzi