PH returns to CES this year to showcase electronics prowess

The Philippines is making a comeback at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which is touted as the biggest tech event in the world.

Under PARTNERPhilippines, a flagship program that positions the Philippines as a global business hub, an exhibit of eight tech companies will participate in the trade show to be held on Jan. 7 to 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Center for International Trade Expositions and Mission (CITEM) executive director Leah Pulido Ocampo said the country’s second participation in CES is “a significant step to increase the Philippines’ share in the global consumer electronics market.”

“We have a strong electronics sector. For decades, the industry’s export activities have been a major economic driver of the country. So, it is only quite fitting that we put the electronics industry on top of our priority,” Ocampo added.

The Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028 puts a prominent focus on targeted interventions within key Global Value Chain (GVC) clusters, building on the country’s existing capabilities to seize emerging opportunities in global markets.

The plan promotes industries that cater to the country’s fundamental needs. Among the four key clusters identified is Industrial Machinery and Transport, which aims to improve opportunities in semiconductors while advancing the aerospace, automotive, and maritime sectors. This cluster supports businesses engaged in outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing, alongside promoting research and development in electronics.

In 2023, the Philippine electronics sectors saw a gradual recovery with export sales reaching $41.91 billion. Dwindling figures were posted during the pandemic, yet electronics remained the Philippines’ top export, accounting for 57 percent of the country’s total exports.

Similarly, electronic products continue to be the Philippines’ top export in key regions including Southeast Asia, the European Union, and the Asia-Pacific.

In a preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Philippines exported $27.4 billion worth of electronic products from January to August this year.

Capitalizing on booming export activities, the Philippines’ top electronics companies will showcase a spectrum of products, solutions, and technologies that cut across all categories.

The Philippine delegation will likewise advocate for green revolution, espousing a culture of sustainable business and lifestyle.

For his part, Danilo Lachica, president of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI), is expecting a rebound for the electronics industry in 2025.

“We’re projecting a five percent growth from this year. And it’s just going to be stronger. The government has done an excellent job promoting the country, and actually taking action to resolve lingering issues that are dissuading investors to come in,” Lachica said.

Joining the country’s line-up for CES this year are:

Airspeed

Automated Technology Philippines

Integrated Micro-Electronics

Ionics EMS

Leader Electronics Philippines

Team Pacific Corporation

Tsukiden Electronics Philippines, and

Xinyx Design

Christine Gojar, corporate communications officer of Xinyx Design, said the CES is a perfect platform to demonstrate how a Philippine-based fabless IC design solutions provider is shaping the future of technology.

“We’re excited to share with you the scope of our innovative IC design services and showcase what semiconductor design ecosystem is available in the Philippines,” Gojar said.

Urging businesses to venture with his company, Earl Lawrence Cua, vice president for business development of Ionics EMS, claims that they have “extensive experience in producing technology for the largest and most innovative companies.”

“We have the latest and greatest equipment. We have incorporated and developed the smart factory into our operations and that guarantees transparency with our customers, the quality of our product, as well as the best cost,” Cua said.

The Philippine participation in CES 2025 is organized by CITEM along with the Department of Trade and Industry – Competitiveness and Innovation Group (DTI-CIG), the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI).