Epson PH rolls out new label printer for high-volume environments

The Philippine office of Japanese tech giant Epson has announced the launch of the ColorWorks CW-C8050, its newest ColorWorks on-demand color label printer.

The CW-C8050 is designed to meet the rigorous needs of businesses that require high-volume batch printing such as manufacturing and packaging industries.

The ColorWorks CW-C8050 builds on the success of its predecessor, the CW-C7510/G, Epson’s first industrial color label printer with PrecisionCore printhead technology, which launched in 2015.

With the CW-C8050, Epson offers businesses a host of advancements tailored to support the region’s rapidly growing industrial sectors.

The CW-C8050 features advanced PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology and uses high-performance UltraChrome DL pigment inks to deliver smudge and fade-resistant labels with accurate colors, smooth gradations, precise barcodes and sharp text.

Capable of printing at speeds of up to 11.8 inches per second, the CW-C8050 is ideal for busy, on-demand environments.

The new offering also provides businesses the flexibility to print on a variety of media types including matte and gloss paper, film and synthetic, supporting print widths from 1 to 4 inches. When using the adjustable platen gap, thicker media up to 0.6mm can be printed on effortlessly.

Additionally, the CW-C8050 takes the guesswork out of label printing. With its spot color management and ICC profiling functions, the label printer ensures precise color matching for outstanding results.

Its user-friendly design and features ensure easy and minimal maintenance. The CW-C8050 produces reliable, quality printouts with Epson’s unique Nozzle Verification Technology (NVT) and dot substitution, which help prevent misprints and dead pixels.

The NVT’s auto maintenance function, which works behind the scenes to detect and revive blocked nozzles back to maximum operating performance, helps to ensure minimal user intervention is needed.

Further, advancements have been made to the CW-C8050 to reduce nozzle clogging probability and failure rates. Compared to its predecessor, the CW-C8050 uses high-yield ink packs, providing 1.9 liter total ink capacity, allowing for fewer interventions, low cost per milliliter and low consumable waste.

The printer prioritizes convenience and flexibility with USB 3.0, high-speed Ethernet and an I/O port for easy setup, cloud printing support and optional Wi-Fi.

It integrates smoothly with legacy systems using the ESC/Label command, ensuring compatibility, supports popular middleware and includes Device Type and ABAP drivers for straightforward SAP Direct Printing.

With Epson Cloud Solution PORT, businesses can also seamlessly integrate large printer fleets, monitor printer status, track ink consumption and access operation history remotely, to ensure optimal performance at all times.

“Epson wants to help businesses unlock new possibilities by leveraging full-color capabilities, single-step simplicity, and our powerful PrecisionCore technology. The CW-C8050 enables real-time, high-quality label production, eliminating the need for excess inventory and reducing pre-printed label waste, helping companies stay competitive and sustainable in today’s fast-paced markets,” said Noelle Gonzalez, marketing division head at Epson Philippines.