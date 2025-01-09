New OIC named at IPOPHL as term of current chief ends

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has designated Nathaniel S. Arevalo, deputy director general for policy, legal, and external relations, as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

The designation, issued through Department Order 25-02, comes following the end of term of former director general Rowel S. Barba effective Dec. 31, 2024.

As OIC, Arevalo is directed to manage all function, activities and operations of IPOPHL and promulgate rules and regulations necessary for the effective implementation objectives, policies, plans, programs and projects of IPOPHL in accordance with the law.

“IPOPHL’s thrust for quality public service will be sustained in this interim as we await the new Director General. Stakeholders can expect zero disruptions and the resumption of goals to improve the efficiency of our processes and the effective implementation of our programs and policies,” Arevalo said.

Arevalo was previously the director of the Bureau of Legal Affairs (BLA) for 14 years and has been with IPOPHL for nearly 25 years.

He started his career in public service in 1991 with the Civil Service Commission and took the bar examinations in 1997. After one year of private law practice, he rejoined the government in 2000 through IPOPHL.

He worked as head of the Legal Staff of the Office of the Director General (ODG) before being appointed as Director IV of the BLA in 2010.